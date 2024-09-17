Campus do’s and don’ts: The student code of conduct

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

College is a once-in-a-lifetime experience where students can meet new friends, attend on-campus events and go to sports games and parties. However, these events often include alcohol or drug consumption which – together with elevated emotions and peer pressure – can cause rule violations and result in serious legal consequences.

The Student Code of Conduct outlines SLU’s guidelines on drug and alcohol usage, hazing, harassment, sexual misconduct and other prohibited behaviors. The Code of Conduct also informs students about their rights, academic integrity and legal procedures.

The Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability (OSAA) handles SLU’s student disciplinary system. Their goal is to create a safe academic environment by educating students on what they are allowed and prohibited to do, helping them make conscious and responsible decisions.

Curtis Meyers, the OSAA director, said the office stands for helping and guiding students. They follow the “3 R approach,” which stands for rights, responsibilities and resources. This way, they can educate students on maximizing their safety.

“The Code of Conduct is our standard of expectations for how students can conduct themselves on campus,” Meyers said. “It is…about knowing what your freedoms are.”

Assistant Director of OSAA Antoinette Alack expressed that safety and peer education are crucial elements when it comes to alcohol consumption.

“The legal age of drinking is 21, but safety is most important. Alcohol is often the gateway where a lot of other bad things could happen. So if you are going out, be very mindful, have a buddy system and always stay in control,” Alack said.

According to the Code, “The use, consumption, possession and/or purchase of alcoholic beverages by persons under 21 years of age is prohibited.” However, there are some exceptions related to school-organized events or athletic games, such as tailgating.

During tailgating activities, drinking is not allowed under the age of 21 and drinking games are prohibited. However, tailgates are an exception to the “BYOAB” event rule (bring your own alcoholic beverage), which means that participants can bring and consume their own alcoholic beverages on campus.

Violating the rules can result in being evicted from campus and further university or state legal procedures. Drug policies are taken very seriously as well. For illicit drug usage, the fines can go up to $1,000,000 and can even cause imprisonment for life depending on the drug involved and the type of violation.

Hazing, discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct are also serious violations of the Student Code of Conduct. The document highlights the importance and responsibility of victims and bystanders to stand up and report these offenses. Furthermore, Title IX plays a crucial role in ensuring gender-based equality, preventing discrimination and protecting the community.

Yazmyn Smith, Title IX coordinator and director of compliance, considers communication a key component to creating a safe environment and atmosphere on campus.

“It is important to be aware of your surroundings and vocalize your boundaries. Express what you want and also protect the people that are next to you. If you see something, then make sure that you say something. Respect yourself first and then respect others,” Smith said.

For more information, check out the Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability’s website and read the 2024-25 Student Code of Conduct.

If you are being hazed or know someone in your student group or organization who is hazing or being hazed, come forward and report to any of the following: