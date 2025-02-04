DSA Awards nominations now open

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Every spring semester, the Division for Student Affairs (DSA) holds the DSA Student Awards Convocation to recognize the achievements of students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

“[These awards] allowed me to truly feel recognized for the amount of ‘hidden’ hours of work that may not have been seen or known by others,” said Aidan Hidalgo, winner of the Green S Award and Outstanding Freshman of the Year at the 2024 DSA Convocation.

This year, the convocation is on Tuesday, April 29 in the Student Union Ballroom. Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, and other university administration will present the awards, which range from Outstanding Freshman of the Year, the Rising Sophomore Award, the Green S Award and more.

Two awards stand out as the most prestigious of them all: Man and Woman of the Year. Strong contenders for these awards are enrolled full-time and heavily involved in campus organizations and activities. A 4.0 GPA is not required, but a high GPA is recommended.

Nominating someone for an award is easy. Simply go to the DSA Convocation Awards Nomination form and fill out the appropriate information. Aside from specifying which award you’re nominating the person for and your reason why, you’ll need:

the nominee’s first and last name

the nominee’s W number, if possible

the nominee’s email, if possible

Anyone can be nominated for an award. When someone is nominated, they’ll be sent an email encouraging them to apply for the award. Nominations are due at 11:59 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, and applications are due at 11:59 a.m. on Monday, March 10.

More information on the DSA Student Awards Convocation can be found on their website. If you have any additional questions, you can email [email protected] or call 985-549-2120.