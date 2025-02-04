The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

DSA Awards nominations now open

Christian Bankovic, Staff Reporter February 4, 2025
Sabrina Benoit
Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, presents freshman health systems management major Aidan Hidalgo with the Outstanding Freshman of the Year award at the 2024 DSA Awards Convocation.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Every spring semester, the Division for Student Affairs (DSA) holds the DSA Student Awards Convocation to recognize the achievements of students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

“[These awards] allowed me to truly feel recognized for the amount of ‘hidden’ hours of work that may not have been seen or known by others,” said Aidan Hidalgo, winner of the Green S Award and Outstanding Freshman of the Year at the 2024 DSA Convocation.

This year, the convocation is on Tuesday, April 29 in the Student Union Ballroom. Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, and other university administration will present the awards, which range from Outstanding Freshman of the Year, the Rising Sophomore Award, the Green S Award and more. 

Two awards stand out as the most prestigious of them all: Man and Woman of the Year. Strong contenders for these awards are enrolled full-time and heavily involved in campus organizations and activities. A 4.0 GPA is not required, but a high GPA is recommended.

Nominating someone for an award is easy. Simply go to the DSA Convocation Awards Nomination form and fill out the appropriate information. Aside from specifying which award you’re nominating the person for and your reason why, you’ll need: 

  • the nominee’s first and last name
  • the nominee’s W number, if possible
  • the nominee’s email, if possible

Anyone can be nominated for an award. When someone is nominated, they’ll be sent an email encouraging them to apply for the award. Nominations are due at 11:59 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, and applications are due at 11:59 a.m. on Monday, March 10.

More information on the DSA Student Awards Convocation can be found on their website. If you have any additional questions, you can email [email protected] or call 985-549-2120.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Christian Bankovic
Christian Bankovic, Staff Reporter
Christian Bankovic is a sophomore Computer Science major from Hammond, hired by The Lion’s Roar in the Fall semester of 2024. Graduating in the Spring of 2027, he wants to go on to pursue a PhD so he can research artificial intelligence and quantum computer development. Aside from a love of learning, Christian enjoys singing, playing guitar and video games, coding and drawing.
Sabrina Benoit
Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter
Sabrina Benoit is a sophomore early childhood education major from Marrero. She joined The Lion’s Roar staff in the Fall 2023 semester and has plans to graduate in the spring of 2027. After graduating, she plans on pursuing a career working with younger kids. In her free time, she loves spending time with her family and friends and exploring new places. She is also an aspiring photographer and takes on every opportunity to develop new skills. 
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Informational
The Lion's Roar staff reporter Christian Bankovic, surrounded by the aftermath of the finals homework grind.
Tips and tricks to navigate the finals grind
Hammond’s 2024 election guide
Hammond’s 2024 election guide
Campus do’s and don’ts: The student code of conduct
Campus do’s and don’ts: The student code of conduct
K9 Jula, a 2-year-old German Shepherd. Jula is trained in explosives detection and is assigned to K9 Handler Sgt. Blanchard, who is now UPD’s Community Engagement Coordinator. K9 Jula will be assisting Sgt. Blanchard at community engagement events and providing another layer of safety for our campus.
Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department’s K9 Jula to get donation of body armor
Tailgating 101 for Fall 2024 football season
Tailgating 101 for Fall 2024 football season
A guide to requesting an absentee ballot
A guide to requesting an absentee ballot
More in News
Junior pitcher Tony Torres holds up two signed cleats during the baseball team's annual fundraising gala.
Lions baseball hosts annual fundraiser gala
Junior English education major Eva Delatte is crowned Miss Southeastern 2025 by former title holders Shely Bordelon and Alyssa Larose
Eva Delatte crowned Miss Southeastern 2025 during Centennial year
The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2025 scholarship competition.
Meet the 2025 Miss Southeastern delegates
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
Chief Michael Beckner resigns from SLU
Chief Michael Beckner resigns from SLU
FBI investigating targeted threats toward minority Americans
FBI investigating targeted threats toward minority Americans
More in On Campus
Lions leap around in historic 2025 Louisiana snowstorm
Senior middle-distance runner Javon-Taye Williams finishes strong and secures first place in men’s 600 meters while setting a personal record of 1:19.33 at the LSU Purple Tiger meet on Friday, Jan. 17.
Lions win gold, set records in 2025 indoor season opener
The Lady Lions bench erupts in celebration during their record-setting victory over Lamar. (Hammond, La. - Thursday, Jan. 30)
Lady Lions preserve SLC perfection in win over Lamar
Freshman forward Jeremy Elyzee skies to the rim for a ridiculous slam against HCU.
Lions surge past Cardinals, see winning streak snapped by Huskies
Taylor Bell leaps toward the goal and shuts down the UIW point guard in the Lady Lions' huge win over their SLC rival. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Jan. 27)
Lady Lions' dominating defense keeps them undefeated in SLC
A Pentecostal preacher from Consuming Fire Fellowship bellows out a sermon to SLU passersby.
OPINION | Consuming Fire and the consequences of free speech
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal