Hammond’s 2024 election guide

Although most people will be thinking about the presidential race on Nov. 5, there are several candidates running for congressional seats in Hammond and Louisiana.

The presidential ballot can be found on Ballotpedia’s website.

Louisiana is split into six congressional districts. Each district elects an official to represent them in Congress.

Depending on your location in Hammond, you can vote for one of three different congressional districts: the first, fifth or sixth.

To figure out which district you fall under, visit the House of Representatives website and enter your information.

If you are located in the First Congressional District, voters have the choice between incumbent Steve Scalise (R), Randall Arrington (R), Jon Hyers (I), Mel Manuel (D) and Ross Shales (R).

Voters in the Fifth District, your choices include incumbent Julia Letlow (R), M. V. “Vinny” Mendoza (R) and Michael Vallien Jr. (D)

Finally, if you are in District Six, you have the choice between Quentin Anderson (D), Cleo Fields (D), Elbert Guillory (R), Wilken Jones Jr. (D) and Peter Williams (D).

Incumbent Garret Graves (R) dropped out of the race after lawmakers redrew the boundaries of the Sixth District, shifting its demographics from majority-white, Republican voters to majority-Black, Democratic voters.

There is also statewide voting on Louisiana House Bill 300. On the ballot, voters will check yes or no to the following question:

Do you support an amendment to require that federal revenues received by the state generated from Outer Continental Shelf alternative or renewable energy production be deposited into the Coastal Protection and Restoration Fund?

On the parish level, Tangipahoa will be voting on one proposition.

This proposition asks if the parish will be allowed to uphold a 1% sales tax for four years starting Dec. 31, 2025. This tax is expected to bring in around $33 million a year. 25% of the money will fund governmental operations and 75% of the money will fund the Parish Road and Bridge Fund.

As for the city of Hammond, citizens will have the chance to vote on two different propositions.

The first proposition is as follows:

The City Council may remove the police chief by the vote of not less than three members at a regular meeting of the Council or at a special meeting of the Council called for that purpose.

The second proposition states that the city can take on debt through bonds as allowed by its rules and state law, asking:

Shall Section 5-08 of the City of Hammond Home Rule Charter be amended to read as follows: The City is empowered to incur bonded debt in accordance with this charter and the constitution and statutes of the state. When voter approval is required by state law, no resolution shall be passed calling for a referendum to incur a bonded debt until an engineering and economic feasibility report shall have been made to the council and a summary thereof published in the official journal at least 60 days prior to the proposed date of the election, unless the council is required to call such an election pursuant to a petition as provided for under the general laws of this state?

The proposition asks voters if the city charter should be amended to prevent a vote on absorbed bonded debt until a report has been published at least two months before the vote. However, if the council has to hold an election because of a petition, this rule may not apply.

For more information on candidates running for seats in specific parishes, cities, towns, etc., visit the Secretary of State’s website. Here, you can access a sample ballot with all candidates, amendments, etc.

Early voting starts on Friday, Oct. 18 and ends on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.