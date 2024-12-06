Tips and tricks to navigate the finals grind

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With final exams right around the corner, stress is high on campus. Every student is looking to try and pull their grade up just a little bit more so they can keep their GPA high. With this in mind, here are some tips to help you feel most prepared for finals.

Avoid cramming the night before your test. This may seem counterintuitive, but there are a few reasons why you should avoid last-minute studying. Even if you get adequate sleep, you can still exhaust your brain for the next day by cramming. Let your mind relax the night prior, and you might find yourself remembering your notes better.

Eat and drink enough healthy foods before your test. Providing your body with adequate nutrients will fuel your brain the next day, allowing you to think clearer and remember more.

Do not change any medication routines. If you regularly take medicine, you should avoid changing when or what you take in the time leading up to your test. That way, you enter the classroom in a clear and familiar headspace.

Prepare the night before. In order to minimize pre-test stress, make sure you have everything you will need to take your test the night before. Pencil, calculator, eraser, paper, computer, medication, clothes, location, time — all of it should be ready for you in the morning.

Sleep well. This might be cliche, but it cannot be stressed enough. Not only does the amount of sleep you get help you, but the way you sleep does, too. Make sure to avoid caffeine and heavy foods too close to bedtime, and turn off nearby electronics before you sleep.

While preparation is important, there are also some tricks you can bring alongside your pencil when you take your test. Here are a handful of ideas to keep in mind mid-exam.

Manage your time. Most of your finals will be timed, so it is important to use that time wisely. Glance through your test to get an idea of how many questions you have, then focus on the easiest ones. Mark or note down questions you might have difficulty with, and if you are having trouble answering one, mark it and come back to it later.

Do not skip questions. Answer every question on your tests. You miss every shot you don’t take, and partial credit might be awarded for attempted questions. If you must guess on a multiple-choice question, pick one letter and stick with it; do not randomly fill in bubbles.

Skim your test for answers. If you are unsure of the answer to a question, skim through the rest of the test with that question in mind. Sometimes, the answer to it lies inside other questions.

Trust your gut. Second guessing yourself is never a good idea. Double check your work when you are done, but if you are torn between one answer and another, trust the first one you chose.

Double check your work. If you have extra time at the end of the test, do not leave early. Go through your test a second time and potentially a third time. The teacher gave an allotted time to take the test; use it to your advantage.

With all this in mind, hopefully you can feel better prepared to tackle your upcoming exams. Among all this advice, though, I want to emphasize one extra tidbit: give yourself a chance to relax. You know more than you think. You’ve got this.

Good luck, Lions!!