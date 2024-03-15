Get ready to Rock n’ Roll with ‘Grease’ in downtown Hammond

A triple collaboration between Southeastern Theatre, the university’s Department of Music and Performing Arts and the Columbia Theatre will be bringing together generations of “Grease” fans with a production of the show, tonight March 15 through March 23.

“Grease” is a musical that encapsulates the vibrant essence of teenage life in the 1950s and shows the trials and tribulations of friendship and romance.

Danny Zuko, played by Michael Breath Jr., a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, is a charming yet rebellious greaser. Sophomore Carlee Arnaud portrays Sandy Dumbrowski, a sweet and innocent newcomer to Rydell High School. Both characters grapple with the challenges of fitting in while trying to remain true to themselves.

Their romance is the focal point of the play and it trickles down to the rest of their friends.

Artistic Director of the Columbia and one of Southeastern’s theatre professors, Jim Winter, directed the beloved production. He has a deep theater background, including performing at Madison Square Garden and the Cleveland Public Theatre.

Winter’s first show was “Parking Lot,” which he debuted for SLU in 2010; fast-forward 14 years, and he is tackling one of the most iconic musicals of all time.

“This has been a dream of mine for a few years now. To see it all come together and the finished product is pretty exciting,” Winter said.

The show’s co-director, SLU professor Chad Winters, teaches introduction to acting, theatre, directing and children’s theatre.

Amidst the iconic musical numbers and energetic dance sequences, “Grease” explores the themes of identity, acceptance and the transformative power of love. The musical numbers paint vivid backgrounds of the characters’ internal struggles through these trials and tribulations.

“She feels a lot. Like everybody else, I’ve had trouble fitting in before. The fact that she doesn’t fit in and wants to be a part of these girls hits close to home,” Arnaud said.

Along with SLU actresses like Arnaud, one is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief Chloe Williams who will be playing Cha-Cha DiGregorio in this production.

With its infectious energy, catchy tunes and timeless themes, “Grease” continues to captivate audiences and bring nostalgia through over-the-top accents, leather jackets and poodle skirts.

“It’s been a real honor. I dedicated three months of my life for this show, so to finally be able to share it with everyone is so wonderful. To hear the sound of the audience and their applause was a joy to hear,” Sean Autin, a junior theatre major who plays Roger, said.

Although these characters are iconic, every actor was able to bring something unique and different to the role with a new and distinct interpretation of the popular characters. Through their creative exploration and innovative choices, the actors honored the legacy left behind from the original 1978 film.

“It was scary at first. All the characters are so iconic, but this cast is awesome. What I love about them is they didn’t try to copy the movie. They are their own version of these characters and it works. For me it has been the best of both worlds,” Winter said.

Tonight’s run and next Friday, March 22, will be at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 and Saturday, March 23 will be at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (985) 549-2787 or in person at the Columbia’s box office. Outside of normal hours, tickets are available one hour prior to performances. All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges.