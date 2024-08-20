The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Essential tips for a smooth freshman transition

Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter August 20, 2024
Courtesy of Sabrina Benoit
The Lon’s Roar Staff Reporter Sabrina Benoit moves into her dorm during her freshman family, with the help of her family.
Starting your freshman year of college can feel daunting, but once you get to school and start meeting people, college becomes a pretty fun experience. 

To make sure you are prepared for when classes start, you should check the class syllabus for items such as notebooks, binders, a laptop or tablet, course textbooks and specific supplies any teachers may want you to have.

The most important thing for an incoming freshman to know is to get involved in with organizations where you are meeting new people and finding a community here at Southeastern. 

Another suggestion is to review the campus map to understand where your classes are located and other important buildings such as the library or health center.

When living on campus, bringing items such as sheets, a comforter, pillows, a mattress topper, under-bed bins, hangers, a small laundry hamper and any decor or photos can help your theme or colors of your room.

Another good tip is to follow the top social media pages for Southeastern that post about different events, schedules and ways to get involved on campus. 

Popular SLU social media pages include lionsroarnews, oursoutheastern, southeasternose, southeastern_sga and southeasterndining.

A good practice to develop early on in your college years is to have a schedule or planner where you can write down and keep track of assignments, exams and activities. Having an organized place for to record all of your responsibilities is key to managing your workload.

There is also services for students who may be struggling with the transition to college such as the counseling center located on campus. Visit the SLU website for detailed information on all of the services provided on campus. 

Most important of all is to remember to get enough sleep, eat well and exercise. Maintaining your mental and physical health is critical for a successful college career.

