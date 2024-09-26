Lady Lions soccer defeats Cowgirls in conference opener

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern graduate midfielder Hannah McCord scored the only goal of Sunday night’s game against McNeese, capitalizing on a corner kick in the 42nd minute to open conference play with a win.

The victory improved SLU’s record to 2-4-1, while McNeese fell to 3-7. Head Coach Nathan Gillespie said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We played really well, especially in the first half. The first five minutes were shaky, but after that, we took control of the game,” Gillespie said.

Both teams battled hard, with McNeese struggling to penetrate Southeastern’s defense. Early chances for the Lady Lions came from junior forwards Emma Ramsey and Skye Kennedy, both of whom tested Cowgirls senior keeper Jackie Kelly. McNeese’s best shot came from junior forward Salma Elhaimer, but her attempt narrowly missed the target.

McCord’s goal stemmed from a well-executed corner kick from senior forward Sara Bancevic. “Sara played it to me, and I was open at the top of the box, so I took my shot,” McCord said.

Gillespie praised the defense, noting, “We worked on it a lot in practice. It was clear the girls picked up on it.”

In the second half, SLU’s defense held strong, with sophomore keeper Kendall Curan making key saves to secure the clean sheet. Junior midfielder Rylee Franklin nearly added another goal, hitting the post early in the half.

Gillespie stressed the importance of this win, saying, “Winning our first conference game at home is huge for our confidence.”

McCord added, “It’s all about momentum. We’ve had some tough losses, so this win really shifts things for us.”

Southeastern will next take on UIW (3-3-2) in San Antonio, Texas, looking to build on the strong start to conference play. ESPN+ will live stream the game between the Lady Lions and the Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow on Friday, Sept. 27.

As always, head to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lady Lions soccer.