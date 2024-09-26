The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lady Lions soccer defeats Cowgirls in conference opener

Joey Brezinsky, Staff ReporterSeptember 26, 2024
Joey Brezinsky
Junior SLU forward Emma Ramsey sends the ball upfield during the Green and Gold’s 1-0 win over SLC foe McNeese at Strawberry Stadium. (Hammond – Sept. 22, 2024)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern graduate midfielder Hannah McCord scored the only goal of Sunday night’s game against McNeese, capitalizing on a corner kick in the 42nd minute to open conference play with a win. 

The victory improved SLU’s record to 2-4-1, while McNeese fell to 3-7. Head Coach Nathan Gillespie said he was pleased with his team’s effort. 

“We played really well, especially in the first half. The first five minutes were shaky, but after that, we took control of the game,” Gillespie said.

Both teams battled hard, with McNeese struggling to penetrate Southeastern’s defense. Early chances for the Lady Lions came from junior forwards Emma Ramsey and Skye Kennedy, both of whom tested Cowgirls senior keeper Jackie Kelly. McNeese’s best shot came from junior forward Salma Elhaimer, but her attempt narrowly missed the target.

McCord’s goal stemmed from a well-executed corner kick from senior forward Sara Bancevic. “Sara played it to me, and I was open at the top of the box, so I took my shot,” McCord said. 

Gillespie praised the defense, noting, “We worked on it a lot in practice. It was clear the girls picked up on it.”

In the second half, SLU’s defense held strong, with sophomore keeper Kendall Curan making key saves to secure the clean sheet. Junior midfielder Rylee Franklin nearly added another goal, hitting the post early in the half.

Gillespie stressed the importance of this win, saying, “Winning our first conference game at home is huge for our confidence.” 

McCord added, “It’s all about momentum. We’ve had some tough losses, so this win really shifts things for us.”

Southeastern will next take on UIW (3-3-2) in San Antonio, Texas, looking to build on the strong start to conference play. ESPN+ will live stream the game between the Lady Lions and the Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow on Friday, Sept. 27.

As always, head to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lady Lions soccer.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Joey Brezinsky, Staff Reporter
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior SLU outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo soars above the net, delivering a powerful spike to break through ULL's defense at the University Center. (Hammond - Sept. 17, 2024)
Lady Lions extend winning streak to eight, including sweep of ULL
Chris Laiche receives his Hall of Fame plaque from Southeastern's Athletics Director Jay Artigues during halftime of SLU's 28-24 win over Eastern Washington. (Sept. 14, 2024 - Hammond)
Former athletes inducted into SLU Hall of Fame
Junior quarterback Damon Stewart scrambles outside the pocket, racing for a lane while the Jackrabbits defender lurks just behind him. (Hammond, LA - Sept. 21, 2024)
Lions overpowered by FCS champion Jackrabbits
Junior Southern Miss transfer Brandon Hayes caught a wide receiver screen and knifed his way through traffic into the end zone for a touchdown against Eastern Washington on Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium. (Hammond - Sept. 14, 2024)
Lions defeat former FCS champion Eagles, deliver statement victory
Redshirt junior SLU quarterback Eli Sawyer dropping back to pass against Tulane at Yulman Stadium. Sawyer completed 14/19 pass attempts for 99 yards and an interception in the season-opening loss. (Aug. 29, 2024 - New Orleans)
Lions flounder against Green Wave in season opener
Junior opposite hitter Alexis Logarbo stands among the many Lions students and student athletes cheering for SLU during the annual Strawberry Jam.
Students start 2024-2025 with a (Strawberry) Jam
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal