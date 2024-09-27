The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Brewer’s career night powers Lady Lions over Lamar

Troy Allen, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 27, 2024
Romeo Agdamag
Senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo rises up for a spike attempt against Lamar University in the Pride Roofing University Center. (Hammond – Sept. 26, 2024)
Southeastern volleyball (9-4, 1-0 SLC) rode the hot hand of senior middle hitter Hannah Brewer to win its ninth-straight game against Lamar University (8-5, 0-1 SLC) in a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-16, 25-23) at the Pride Roofing University Center on Thursday, Sept. 26. 

Brewer had 18 points, 14 kills and four aces, all career-highs. 

The Arkansas native has 127.5 total points and 97 kills on the season and has been a key contributor to SLU’s resurgence over the last nine games. 

Senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo contributed to a historic night. She scored 11 points against LU and moved into sixth place in SLU volleyball history with 1,323 points in her collegiate career.

Sophomore opposite hitter Kyra McKelvey also had 10 kills on the night. 

“We want to be bullies. We are staying aggressive, blocking well and attacking well. We want to put all the pressure on the opponent,” Head Coach Jeremy White said.

The first set was nearly over before it even began. In a blink of an eye, the Lady Lions had a commanding 20-6 lead over the Cardinals. The PRUC went into a frenzy after junior opposite hitter Alexis Logarbo had a kill, which caused Lamar to call a timeout. 

During the second set, the Cardinals played a much closer game; however, the Green and Gold finally pulled away late in the set. With only a 17-15 lead, the Lady Lions went on an 8-1 run to close the set. 

An attacking error from Lamar’s outside hitter Taisha Rhone gave SLU the momentum it needed to go on the run and take a 2-0 lead. 

In the final set, the Cardinals played their best volleyball. They went on a 7-1 run to take a 17-12 lead. On the cusp of losing the set, White called a timeout, and the tide turned. 

The Lady Lions outscored Lamar 13-6 to finish the set. Brewer accounted for two out of the last three points for the Green and Gold, including the game-winning kill. 

“I’m proud of the way our kids responded. It would’ve been easy to let the game go to a fourth set, but they played like it was ‘go-time,’ I’m really proud of that,” White said.

UP NEXT 

The Lady Lions will look to continue their good fortune versus the University of Incarnate Word. They play UIW (7-4, 0-1 SLC) on Saturday, Sept. 28, at noon. 

Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live. For more information and coverage on Lady Lion volleyball, visit The Lion’s Roar.

