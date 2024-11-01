Lady Lions ready to reclaim SLC crown in 2024-25

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After losing in the 2024 semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 60-59, Southeastern’s women’s basketball team brought in the lion’s share of talent for the 2024-2025 campaign.

The Lady Lions posted a 19-12 (14-4 SLC) record last year, finishing in the top five in both offense and defense. After a grueling four-game losing streak from Nov. 30-Dec. 20, the Green and Gold strung together seven straight wins to turn the tide of their season.

Senior guard Hailey Giaratano led SLU in scoring last year with 12.2 points and pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game. Now, she finds herself on the sidelines as a part of Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo’s coaching staff.

“I’m excited. At first, I was a little nervous because I was just playing with these girls last year, but it’s been a pretty smooth transition, and being a four-year captain helped with that. The respect is already there, and they’re used to hearing my voice, so I’m excited,” Giaratano said.

The Ponchatoula native was a three-time All-Southland performer during her playing career and won the 2022-2023 Southland Conference Tournament MVP during SLU’s title run.

“From a player’s point of view, it’s beneficial for them because she understands what they’re going through. She knows the expectations. Hailey relates to them really well, and on the flip side, having her on the coaching side can bring us up to speed on what they need because she sees the game through a different perspective compared to us,” Guzzardo said.

Southeastern took note of Giaratano’s departure and added firepower to the offense by bringing in junior forward Lexi Alexander from Nicholls.

Alexander was named to the All-Conference First Team last season, averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Texas native led the Colonels to the SLC tournament but fell short to the Green and Gold 75-57 in the second round.

In her three matchups against Southeastern last year, Alexander averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Entering the 2024-2025 season, she was named to the SLC’s women’s basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team.

“She’s very coachable. We brought her in to rebound and score, but she’s defending at a high level, she’s communicating well and an elite passer,” Guzzardo said.

The Lady Lions also brought in senior guard Kaili Chamberlin. The Oregon native is no stranger to the SLC, as she played for two years as a member of the McNeese Cowgirls, where she averaged 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

“She’s an elite shooter and is able to put the ball on the floor. And she’s been scoring around the rim more and crashing the boards. Kaili and Lexi are huge assets for our program,” Guzzardo said.

Returning players like senior guard Taylor Bell and junior guard Jen Pierre will play a massive role in the upcoming season. Both players were named to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team.

Bell is coming off a season where she averaged 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She scored a season-high 20 points and eight boards against McNeese. Pierre averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The lead guard from Shreveport tied her career-high 21 points with a game-winner against McNeese on the road last season. Pierre was the SLC Defensive Player of the Year and LSWA All-Louisiana in 2023-2024.

Southeastern will play an exhibition game against Louisiana Christian at 6 p.m. today in the University Center. Then, the season kicks off on Monday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. against Millsaps.

“We have a tough non-conference road ahead, and it will prepare us for our conference. We’re playing at Nebraska, Louisiana Tech and Houston. We’re playing on the road a lot against some good competition, and that’ll prepare us for the Lamars or Incarnate Words that give us trouble,” Guzzardo said.

Make sure to visit The Lion’s Roar for season-long coverage of Lady Lions basketball. To watch the season opener live against Millsaps, visit ESPN+. Fans can also listen live on 90.9 The Lion.