SLU shuts out Northwestern State for Senior Day victory

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Southeastern (6-5, 5-1 SLC) defeated Northwestern State (0-10, 0-5 SLC) 41-0 on the Lions’ Senior Day to keep pace at the top of the Southland standings.

Senior linebacker Donte Daniels and graduate defensive back Keydrain Calligan led SLU’s commanding defensive performance, as Daniels recorded six tackles and Calligan forced the Demons to fumble in their endzone, resulting in a touchback for the Lions.

On the other side of the ball, senior wide receiver Darius Lewis had four catches with one touchdown and averaged 27.3 yards per punt return.

“What a tribute for the seniors to go out like this on their day, I’m proud of the way they played,” Head Coach Frank Scelfo said.

After losing to UIW (8-2, 5-0) in Strawberry Stadium, SLU won against Lamar (5-5, 2-3 SLC) on the road and dominated Northwestern State, not allowing them to score a single point throughout the game.

“It doesn’t matter what their record is or what team they are, we have a standard that we play up to no matter who we are playing,” Scelfo said.

Southeastern looks forward to getting ready for the playoffs during their bye week before their last game of the season in Thibodaux.

“We gotta work on our bumps and bruises, get some guys back and start getting ready because right now it’s all about the playoffs,” Scelfo said.

Southeastern looks forward to traveling to Thibodeaux on Thursday, Nov. 21, to play against Nicholls State University (4-6, 2-3 SLC) in the famous River Bell Classic.

The Student Government Association and Lion Athletics are sponsoring a bus trip to Thibodaux so students can watch the Lions battle with the Colonels. Students must pay the $5 deposit to the ticket office in West Stadium to attend. The deposit will be returned to them.

Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live or listen to it on Kajun 107.1 FM, and visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Southeastern football.