Prep for Career Expo (and your future) now

The end of summer signals the beginning of Southeastern’s annual events, like the Career Expo hosted by the Office of Career Services.

Career Expo will be on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the REC. This event is for current Southeastern students and alumni to meet over 150 local and national employers.

Attending the Expo is an opportunity to network and find a career or internship. Organizations like PepsiCo, Ochsner, Trade Construction Company, LLC, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be in attendance. To plan questions, research employers on the Career Expo website.

The number of employers can feel intimidating, but Career Services has organized various events to prepare students for the event.

Students are expected to dress professionally. On Sunday, Sept. 7, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., JCPenney is giving students 45% off professional attire and accessories.

Students, alumni and staff are required to show a current Southeastern ID. There is also a Career Expo dress guide on the Career Expo website. Attendees can take this chance to find pieces and stand out at the event.

Career Services is also offering resume help and networking advice in the Student Union Annex. On Sept. 9 at 5 p.m., Resumania will take place, where students can take resume advice and enjoy pizza. On September 16 at 5 p.m., Pitch Perfect allows students to practice their elevator pitch and learn how to speak with employers.

Resume reviews are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Monday, Sept. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 16 in the Student Union Breezeway

Wednesday, Sept. 17 in Garrett Hall

Thursday, Sept. 18 in the Computer Science & Technology Building

First impressions are important, so take advantage of these dates to open new doors at the expo.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, students can print 10 free copies of their resume at the Career Services office in the Student Union Annex.

Don’t miss out on these valuable resources while preparing for the Career Expo. Attending the career fair, feeling confident in your physical appearance and resume, can set a positive impression and enhance your experience.

Technology Recruiting Manager Sandy Summers advises students to take advantage of the details and information about the preparation events on the Office of Career Services website.