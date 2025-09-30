Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

New anti-hazing training added to Canvas

Taisia Bolsova, Staff Reporter September 30, 2025
Taisia Bolsova
Students can take the anti-hazing training on their Canvas and learn about ways to prevent and report hazing.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern students have a new course on each of their Canvas dashboards this semester: Anti-Hazing 101, an online training course. This initiative is part of the university’s ongoing effort to create a safer, more supportive campus environment for all Lions. 

The training follows changes to state law and growing concerns after several hazing-related tragedies across Louisiana in recent years, including the death of LSU student Max Gruver in 2017 and Southern University student Caleb Wilson earlier this year. 

“This training educates our student population to understand the seriousness of hazing. A lot of people think of hazing as just someone being beaten or paddled, but it also includes actions like excluding someone from a group, making them wear certain clothing or imposing humiliating tasks,” said Dr. Christy Montgomery, Southeastern’s dean of students. 

 What Students Can Expect from the Training

The Anti-Hazing 101 course covers a range of topics, including: 

  • Definition and examples of hazing: From physical and verbal abuse to social exclusion and psychological manipulation. 
  • Bystander intervention strategies: Teaching students how to safely intervene or report incidents of hazing they witness. 
  • Legal and organizational consequences: Explaining state laws, university policies and the potential consequences for individuals and groups involved in hazing. 
  • Resources and support services: Including contact information for campus counselors, the Dean of Students office and anonymous reporting options. 

The training is required annually for all students involved in student organizations and athletics. Organization advisors must also complete this training and verify their members are in compliance. 

Students who fail to complete the training will lose recognition as members. Organizations that do not complete the training risk being removed from campus.

Counselor Paige LeBleu, who works closely with student-athletes, emphasized the importance of this training for the entire student body, not just those in organizations. 

“Part of hazing training is bystander intervention training. Research shows students learn best in smaller groups in an interactive environment. That’s beneficial to all students,” LeBleu said. 

By making Anti-Hazing 101 a required part of campus life, Southeastern hopes to empower students with the knowledge and tools they need to recognize, prevent and respond to hazing, ultimately creating a safer and more supportive university community for everyone.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Informational
A multi-level university library with a beige carpeted floor, shelves of books, and several students sitting at desks, using computers.
Applications, tech resources available for students
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
Generate alt text for this image This image is an infographic titled "SELU Student Resources" in the center, with a circular flow of six numbered student resources around it. Each resource is listed within a colored bubble, following the flow of arrows. The resources are: Lion Traxx and Routes (green bubble) University Health Center/Counseling Center & LionUp Collegiate Recovery (orange bubble) LionSafe App & University Police BlueLight Poles (light green bubble) Campus Dish Online Mane Dish Menu (dark green bubble) Student Walkway Tunnel (orange bubble) The Rec Center (light green bubble) The background is a gradient of green and yellow colors.
Student resources available on campus
An advertisement for "BetterCanvas" is displayed on a light pink background. On the left, a dark-themed menu shows customization options for Canvas, including "Dark Mode," "Cards," "Card Colors," "Themes," "Fonts," "GPA Settings," "Report Issue" and "Updates." To the right of the menu is a decorative, scalloped shape containing the text "A Guide to a Cuter, Better Canvas" in a handwritten-style font. Below, the letters "XOXO" are written.
A guide to a cuter, better Canvas
A female soccer player in a hot pink jersey, shorts and socks is kicking a neon yellow soccer ball on a grassy field at night. Her body is angled as she follows through with her kick. In the background, there are stadium bleachers, a few other players, and a dark sky with trees.
SLU Stirrup: Improvement is the goal for soccer, volleyball
A high-angle view of a bustling career fair in a large, indoor space. People are gathered around various booths, some with green and white striped curtains, representing different companies and organizations. The booths are arranged in rows, and attendees are interacting with recruiters. The floor is a light-colored wood, and there are basketball hoops visible in the background.
Prep for Career Expo (and your future) now
More in News
A black and white image styled like a film strip with the text "100 Years of Southeastern" in a cursive font at the top. Below the text, on the left, is a cartoon drawing of a lion mascot wearing a jacket with "SOUTHEASTERN" written on it. On the right, there is a stylized black and white head of a lion. The background of the film strip has a subtle textured look.
Celebrate 100 years of Southeastern
A young Black woman with long braids stands at a wooden podium with a green and white "S" logo, delivering a speech. She is wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and is looking down at her notes. To her left, another person with short, dark red hair and glasses stands behind a large green plant, observing. The background is a plain wall with a large green plant in the corner. The image is taken from a low angle, slightly to the right of the podium, with the back of someone's head visible in the foreground.
SGA hosts memorial for Jade DiMartino
A graphic showcases Coursera’s partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University, publicizing "Free Google Career Certificates for Students." The graphic lists four categories of certificates with corresponding icons: Business & Management: Google Project Management, Google Business Intelligence, and Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce. Technology & Security: Google Cybersecurity, Google IT Support, and Google IT Automation with Python. Data & Analytics: Google Data Analytics and Google Advanced Data Analytics. AI & Future Skills: Google Prompting Essentials and Google AI Essentials. The bottom of the graphic states, "Gain in-demand skills, earn certificates and boost your career opportunities."
Future-ready skills at your fingertips with new Coursera classes
A graphic talking about Southeastern Louisiana University’s new tech offerings, featuring three central panels on a green monitor screen. The title reads "OKTA, GEMINI OUTLINE SLU'S NEW TECH OFFERINGS." The first panel, on the left, is for Gemini. The text describes Google Gemini as "an alternative to ChatGPT that generates ideas, content and answers to questions. Students can access Google Gemini in the Google Apps list." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Gemini logo. The middle panel is for the AI Literacy Microcredential Program. The text states, "This Program is a free, self-paced credential designed to provide students with foundational knowledge of how to navigate the daily use of AI. This can be found on Canvas." The third panel, on the right, is for Okta. The text describes it as "a new way to access secure university programs. Students can see that their private information and credentials will be more secure. Authorized personnel will be able to access." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Okta logo. The overall background has a circuit board-like design.
Okta, Gemini outline SLU's new tech offerings
A graphic with a pale green background and a yellow, textured paint stroke across the center. The text, in a retro green font, reads, "Mental Health Matters." Above this, smaller text says, "September is Suicide Awareness Month." Below the main text, smaller font reads, "Attend Talks Saves Lives by the AFSP."
Learn about suicide prevention with Talks Saves Lives
A legal-themed graphic with the words "NEW LAWS" repeated two times against a cream-colored background. The top phrase is in bold, solid gray and the bottom phrase is in thin, outlined letters. The lower part of the image shows a gavel on a wooden table, with people's hands visible in the background, one holding a pen to a document.
New state laws crack down on hazing and distracted driving
More in On Campus
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
A very wide, sprawling oak tree with many large, horizontal branches and a thick trunk is surrounded by a low orange fence. The tree's branches are covered in moss and stretch far out over a grassy lawn. In the foreground, there are two circular patches of dirt. The background shows a brick building and other trees.
New Friendship Grove keeps legacy alive
A poster with the text "Southeastern Theatre 25 - 26 Mainstage Season" in dark blue script and serif fonts on a light cream background. In the top left corner are two small illustrations of tickets, and in the bottom left corner is a larger illustration of an old-fashioned film camera. All illustrations are in the same dark blue as the text.
Curtains up: Lions to take the stage for 2025-2026 season
The newly renovated D Vickers Hall is a two-story, modern building with large windows and a combination of brick and gray paneling on the exterior. There are a few trees in front of the entrance and a paved walkway leading to the building. The sky is blue with large, white clouds.
D Vickers open to students after four years
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal