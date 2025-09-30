New anti-hazing training added to Canvas

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern students have a new course on each of their Canvas dashboards this semester: Anti-Hazing 101, an online training course. This initiative is part of the university’s ongoing effort to create a safer, more supportive campus environment for all Lions.

The training follows changes to state law and growing concerns after several hazing-related tragedies across Louisiana in recent years, including the death of LSU student Max Gruver in 2017 and Southern University student Caleb Wilson earlier this year.

“This training educates our student population to understand the seriousness of hazing. A lot of people think of hazing as just someone being beaten or paddled, but it also includes actions like excluding someone from a group, making them wear certain clothing or imposing humiliating tasks,” said Dr. Christy Montgomery, Southeastern’s dean of students.

What Students Can Expect from the Training

The Anti-Hazing 101 course covers a range of topics, including:

Definition and examples of hazing : From physical and verbal abuse to social exclusion and psychological manipulation.

Bystander intervention strategies : Teaching students how to safely intervene or report incidents of hazing they witness.

Legal and organizational consequences : Explaining state laws, university policies and the potential consequences for individuals and groups involved in hazing.

Resources and support services : Including contact information for campus counselors, the Dean of Students office and anonymous reporting options.

The training is required annually for all students involved in student organizations and athletics. Organization advisors must also complete this training and verify their members are in compliance.

Students who fail to complete the training will lose recognition as members. Organizations that do not complete the training risk being removed from campus.

Counselor Paige LeBleu, who works closely with student-athletes, emphasized the importance of this training for the entire student body, not just those in organizations.

“Part of hazing training is bystander intervention training. Research shows students learn best in smaller groups in an interactive environment. That’s beneficial to all students,” LeBleu said.

By making Anti-Hazing 101 a required part of campus life, Southeastern hopes to empower students with the knowledge and tools they need to recognize, prevent and respond to hazing, ultimately creating a safer and more supportive university community for everyone.