Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

2025 SLU Homecoming is one for the fairytale books

Chloe Raybourn, Staff Reporter October 21, 2025
Tyra Johnson
SLU cheerleaders wear throwback cheer uniforms during the 2025 Homecoming parade.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated its 2025 Centennial Homecoming, themed “Once Upon a Homecoming,” from Monday, Oct. 13, to Thursday, Oct. 18. 

Sponsored by the Alumni Association and the Student Government Association, the week featured student events, traditional favorites and special centennial celebrations. 

“Being a part of Homecoming has been especially meaningful as we celebrate Southeastern’s Centennial,” said Director of Alumni Relations Malayne Sharp. “Our alumni have shaped the story of Southeastern, and Homecoming is our chance to honor that legacy and tradition of what it means to be a Lion.” 

Festivities began Monday with the Homecoming kickoff in the Student Union Breezeway, where campus organizations showcased sheet signs and table displays. That evening, the National Pan-Hellenic Council hosted the Black Family Reunion, with the Lambda Omicron Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. winning the stroll-off.

Lion Athletics hosted a full day of events on Tuesday, starting with pizza for students and faculty at “Lunch with the Lions.” The evening continued with the “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi” lecture by former Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne and the Joan Faust Phi Kappa Phi Quiz Bowl. Student team Microwave and faculty team Smarts and Humanities won the competition.

The Catholic Student Association won the annual Minute to Win It competition held Tuesday evening. Teams participated in a series of games such as cup stacking, bobbing for apples, a relay race and more.

Students and faculty gathered in the breezeway on Wednesday for Gumbo Ya Ya, the annual celebration featuring music, food and tabling. Tri Sigma, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Theta Xi won the Centennial Relay Wednesday night after racing around campus.

Alpha Sigma Tau, Delta Tau Delta and Theta Phi Alpha won the Lip Sync Battle at the University Center on Thursday.

Southeastern alumna and Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts returned to campus Thursday and Friday to officially open the newly renovated D Vickers Hall and the Robin Roberts Broadcast Media Center. 

Saturday’s celebrations began with the annual Homecoming Parade through campus, followed by tailgating in Friendship Circle and a concert by The Chee-Weez.

Senior elementary education major Kayla Davis said, “Homecoming week has been very fun because it’s social and creative. It’s amazing to see everyone come together and show their uniqueness.” 

At halftime, senior psychology majors Mekhi Batiste and Kaylie Anderson were crowned 2025 Homecoming King and Queen. Alpha Sigma Tau, Delta Tau Delta and Theta Phi Alpha won the overall Homecoming Week competition. The week concluded with a 49-0 blowout victory over the Northwestern State University Demons.

As the 2025 Homecoming celebration came to a close, Southeastern celebrated a century of tradition, connection and Lion pride, marking a memorable week.

relay2
Baylor Beggs
Students cheer on participants during the Centennial Relay.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Chloe Raybourn
Chloe Raybourn, Staff Reporter
Chloe Raybourn is a junior strategic communication major and a minor in human sciences from Mt. Hermon. Chloe joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in Fall 2025 and is excited to be a contributor. She plans to graduate in the Spring of 2027. After graduation, Chloe plans to pursue a master’s degree in mass communication or maritime affairs, with the goal of a career in international affairs journalism or news reporting. In her free time, Chloe enjoys photography, thrifting, going on the river and spending time with family.
Baylor Beggs
Baylor Beggs, Staff Reporter
Baylor Beggs is a freshman pursuing a major in sports communication, with hopes to become a sports reporter on ESPN. She is a first-year staff reporter, although she has had experience in this field for a little over two years now. After graduation, Baylor plans to move to Atlanta or any other big city and work for a sports team on her path to working for ESPN. In her free time, she enjoys reading, painting, hanging out with her sorority sisters of Alpha Sigma Tau (AST), watching documentaries to further her learning, and trying new foods. She is so excited to start her first year of college doing what she loves at this team, whether it’s sports reporting or news in general!
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Samantha Sims
Samantha Sims, Staff Reporter
Samantha Sims is a strategic communication major with an anticipated graduation of Fall 2025. She is from Gretna and joined The Lion’s Roar staff in Sept. 2022. This year she is involved in multiple organizations such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Student Government Association and ExCEL Scholarship Program. Additionally, works at North Oaks Healthcare System as a Certified Medical Assistant. She loves to execute her passions for photography, writing, reading, connecting with others and organizational skills by working at Student Publications as the Managing Editor. 
Luke Roy
Luke Roy, Staff Reporter
Luke Roy is a freshman Communication and Media Studies major from Ruston. Luke joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2025 and plans to graduate in Spring 2029. He intends to become a journalist and author, while also hoping to hold political office one day.  In his free time, he likes to read, write, listen to music, play games, and watch movies. 
Tyra Johnson
Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter
Tyra Johnson is a sophomore pursuing a marketing major and computer science minor. She began working as a staff reporter over the Summer of 2025 and plans to graduate in Spring of 2028. Following graduation, she plans to take her passion to the fashion world and work on the marketing team for a high-end brand. Other than fashion, she enjoys reading, writing and exercising, including outdoor walks and Pilates. She is excited to continue to be a part of an amazing team!
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Informational
Manestream Podcast | SLU Celebs: SGA Big 3 2025-26
This image is a promotional graphic for a "Homecoming" event, set against a black background. At the top, in a mint green script font, it reads "Once Upon a". Below that, "SOUTHEASTERN" is written in an orange, stylized font. "HOMECOMING" is displayed in large, bold, dark green letters. "October 13-18" is written in a white, handwritten-style font, positioned above and to the right of "HOMECOMING." The year "2025" is in a bold yellow font at the bottom. A bright starburst is visible in the upper left.
Your guide to Homecoming 2025
This image features a vibrant collection of fresh produce and kitchen items arranged on the left side of a white background. The text "EATING on a BUDGET" is prominently displayed on the right in black, with "on a" in a script font and "EATING" and "BUDGET" in a bold, sans-serif font. The produce includes strawberries, blackberries, kumquats, sliced blood oranges and stalks of rhubarb. There are also small orange flowers and scattered petals. Among the produce, there are vintage-style postcards, a pair of rustic scissors with red handles, and a small bowl with spices.
Eating on a budget
This image features a dark green background with bold yellow text at the top that reads "LIONS DON'T HAZE." Below the text, there are silhouettes of a group of six people, with three in the front row and three behind them. The silhouettes are colored in two shades of green and yellow, creating a layered effect. At the bottom of the image, there is a yellow rectangular banner with dark text that says "ANTI-HAZING 101 COURSE ON CANVAS."
New anti-hazing training added to Canvas
A multi-level university library with a beige carpeted floor, shelves of books, and several students sitting at desks, using computers.
Applications, tech resources available for students
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
More in News
A close-up photograph of a Homecoming King and Queen standing on a field in a stadium, likely during a ceremony. The King, on the left, is wearing a black suit, a white shirt, a black and gold bow tie, and a dark green velvet crown with gold trim and a white fur band. He has a green and white sash that reads "SLU 2025 Homecoming." He is smiling widely. The Queen, on the right, has long dark hair and is wearing a sparkling tiara and a cream-colored jacket. She also wears a matching green and white sash and smiles at the camera. Both are holding bouquets of yellow and white flowers. Spectators in the stands are visible, blurred, in the background.
Kaylie Anderson, Mekhi Batiste crowned 2025 Homecoming Queen and King
This image is a "GAME DAY NOTICE: HOMECOMING EDITION" graphic featuring a map of the Southeastern Louisiana University campus on the left and a text notice on the right. The Southeastern Homecoming Parade Route map shows the route, indicated by orange arrows, which begins/ends at Friendship Circle (off W University Ave). The route follows N General Pershing St south, turns east onto Ned McGehee Dr, proceeds onto the main campus roads, loops back near the library and student union, and finally returns north on N General Pershing St to the starting point. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM on October 18th. The Game Day Notice on the right provides key rules and information: Friendship Circle will close to all vehicular traffic at 10 AM and reopen approximately 15 minutes following kickoff (4:15 PM). Guests may drop off tailgating materials but must move vehicles out of the Circle within 10 minutes. Vehicles cannot remain inside the Circle. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM. Streets on the route close at 11 AM. There will be NO recreational golf cart usage or coasting devices inside Friendship Circle and the tailgating areas. NO glass bottles allowed during tailgating. NO amplified, offensive, or profane music allowed during tailgating. All music must be turned off by 3:55 PM. Electrical cords should not use building power. Emergency number: 985-549-2222. A "Southeastern Police" logo is at the bottom right. The graphic notes, "Graphic courtesy of the University Police Department."
Homecoming Day 2025
A group of around 20 people are performing a dance routine on a stage in what appears to be a school gym. They are all wearing brightly colored athletic wear, reminiscent of 1980s fashion, with combinations of neon pink, green, orange, and blue. Their arms are raised in various dance poses. The stage has a dark curtain backdrop. In the background, empty stadium seating rises up, with light-colored seats and dark green trim. A few spectators' heads are visible in the foreground.
Lip Sync Battle 2025
A smiling woman with curly hair and sunglasses, wearing a yellow cardigan, serves food from a catering line to a young male student wearing a denim jacket and a baseball cap. A bald man wearing sunglasses and a dark green shirt stands to her left, also serving food. Another man in glasses and a dark shirt stands on the far right. All three servers are wearing black gloves. The event is taking place outdoors on a sunny day, with trees and a green umbrella visible in the background.
Gumbo Ya Ya and Centennial Relay 2025
A lively group of young people, primarily women, are gathered in a room with a green floor, possibly a gym or event space. A young woman in an orange t-shirt and black pants is in the center, standing up in an excited expression. Behind her, another woman in a green shirt is also cheering with her mouth open. To the right, a woman in an orange top is kneeling with her hands cupped around her mouth, looking enthusiastic. Several other people, including men in casual attire, are visible in the background, some observing the scene.
Minute to Win It 2025
A detailed miniature dollhouse, designed in a classical architectural style with a prominent pediment and four tall columns, is centered in the frame. The dollhouse is painted in shades of off-white and features green window shutters and an open white front door with intricate detailing. It sits on a light brown mat, which is placed on top of a dark green cloth. The background consists of a floor with a geometric pattern in shades of green and yellow, and a blurry white wall at the top.
SLU art exhibition lets students connect personally with art
More in On Campus
Every game day, Kirk Pleasant leads fans and the marching band through Friendship Circle for the traditional "Storm 30," just before the band's pregame performance on the field.
Hammond native turns trombone player at age 50
Group picture of the 14 Southeastern students elected to represent the 2025 Homecoming Court. Names of individuals in the photo are included in the photo's caption.
Homecoming Court 2025
Three firefighters in full gear, including helmets and air tanks, are walking up a set of concrete stairs in an indoor stadium or arena. The lead firefighter is smiling. To their right, another man wearing a "POLICE" vest is also ascending the stairs. On the left side of the image, rows of empty green stadium seats are visible. Above, the ceiling has a grid pattern with lights embedded. A sign that reads "Gate 2" is visible in the upper left.
Never forgotten: SLU community gathers for 9/11 Memorial stair climb
A black and white image styled like a film strip with the text "100 Years of Southeastern" in a cursive font at the top. Below the text, on the left, is a cartoon drawing of a lion mascot wearing a jacket with "SOUTHEASTERN" written on it. On the right, there is a stylized black and white head of a lion. The background of the film strip has a subtle textured look.
Celebrate 100 years of Southeastern
Generate alt text for this image This image is an infographic titled "SELU Student Resources" in the center, with a circular flow of six numbered student resources around it. Each resource is listed within a colored bubble, following the flow of arrows. The resources are: Lion Traxx and Routes (green bubble) University Health Center/Counseling Center & LionUp Collegiate Recovery (orange bubble) LionSafe App & University Police BlueLight Poles (light green bubble) Campus Dish Online Mane Dish Menu (dark green bubble) Student Walkway Tunnel (orange bubble) The Rec Center (light green bubble) The background is a gradient of green and yellow colors.
Student resources available on campus
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal