2025 SLU Homecoming is one for the fairytale books

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated its 2025 Centennial Homecoming, themed “Once Upon a Homecoming,” from Monday, Oct. 13, to Thursday, Oct. 18.

Sponsored by the Alumni Association and the Student Government Association, the week featured student events, traditional favorites and special centennial celebrations.

“Being a part of Homecoming has been especially meaningful as we celebrate Southeastern’s Centennial,” said Director of Alumni Relations Malayne Sharp. “Our alumni have shaped the story of Southeastern, and Homecoming is our chance to honor that legacy and tradition of what it means to be a Lion.”

Festivities began Monday with the Homecoming kickoff in the Student Union Breezeway, where campus organizations showcased sheet signs and table displays. That evening, the National Pan-Hellenic Council hosted the Black Family Reunion, with the Lambda Omicron Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. winning the stroll-off.

Lion Athletics hosted a full day of events on Tuesday, starting with pizza for students and faculty at “Lunch with the Lions.” The evening continued with the “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi” lecture by former Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne and the Joan Faust Phi Kappa Phi Quiz Bowl. Student team Microwave and faculty team Smarts and Humanities won the competition.

The Catholic Student Association won the annual Minute to Win It competition held Tuesday evening. Teams participated in a series of games such as cup stacking, bobbing for apples, a relay race and more.

Students and faculty gathered in the breezeway on Wednesday for Gumbo Ya Ya, the annual celebration featuring music, food and tabling. Tri Sigma, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Theta Xi won the Centennial Relay Wednesday night after racing around campus.

Alpha Sigma Tau, Delta Tau Delta and Theta Phi Alpha won the Lip Sync Battle at the University Center on Thursday.

Southeastern alumna and Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts returned to campus Thursday and Friday to officially open the newly renovated D Vickers Hall and the Robin Roberts Broadcast Media Center.

Saturday’s celebrations began with the annual Homecoming Parade through campus, followed by tailgating in Friendship Circle and a concert by The Chee-Weez.

Senior elementary education major Kayla Davis said, “Homecoming week has been very fun because it’s social and creative. It’s amazing to see everyone come together and show their uniqueness.”

At halftime, senior psychology majors Mekhi Batiste and Kaylie Anderson were crowned 2025 Homecoming King and Queen. Alpha Sigma Tau, Delta Tau Delta and Theta Phi Alpha won the overall Homecoming Week competition. The week concluded with a 49-0 blowout victory over the Northwestern State University Demons.

As the 2025 Homecoming celebration came to a close, Southeastern celebrated a century of tradition, connection and Lion pride, marking a memorable week.