Hammond Regional Arts Center honors the legacy of Marjorie Morrison

Marjorie Morrison, advocate of the arts and former wife of U.S. Senator Jim Morrison, has been featured through the works of Hammond artists Pat Macaluso and Denise Tullier-Holly.

The exhibit is formally titled “The Marjorie Morrison Sculpture Biennial” and opened at the Hammond Regional Arts Center on Jan. 24 with a reception from 5-8 p.m. It will continue to be showcased until Feb. 21.

Morrison passed away in 2016 and served as the organization’s first president, promoting the arts however she could.

Tara Bennett, HRAC media coordinator, explained who Morrison was and her impact in the Hammond community.

“Every other year we host this sculpture biennial in memory of Marjorie Morrison who passed away in 2016,” said Bennett. “She was a lifelong advocate of the arts and an icon of summer hospitality. She was highly involved here, one of the original founding members, and she also had her hand in the Columbia Theatre.”

Morrison had many interests and passions throughout her life.

“She really loved opera and ballet but was mostly passionate about the arts,” discussed Bennett. “We have this show every other year, and there are several regional artists who submit their work that contribute to the show.”

For more information on attending or submitting work for next year’s Marjorie Morrison Sculpture Biennial, contact the Hammond Regional Arts Center or visit during their business hours.

Editor’s Note: The story has been edited for clarity. 01/31/2020