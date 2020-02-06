Recognized Greek and student organizations, as well as university departments and programs, may submit Organizational News by completing the form available at The Lion’s Roar Facebook page or The Lion’s Roar page on the university website. All submissions will be verified by The Lion’s Roar staff and may be edited for grammar, libel and space considerations. Submissions are due at 10 a.m. the Friday prior to publication.

Women In Technology – Join us to hear TEDx Talk veteran presenter Ms. Dima Ghawi speak on self-discovery, empowerment and the key elements of successful leadership. The event will take place on Feb. 11, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Student Union Ballroom on the third floor. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Please reserve your seat by emailing at [email protected] Co-sponsored by the student chapters of the Association for Computing Machinery Women (ACM-W) and Women in Technology (WIT).

Southeastern Christian Association – The Southeastern Christian Association invites you to join us for our weekly Bible study on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Union Food Court. We’ll have large signs by our table in the food court to help everyone find us. Every Bible study is a group-led discussion centered around topics relevant to college life. We are nondenominational and welcome all Southeastern students seeking a Christian community on campus.