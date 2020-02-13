Scelfo reflects on 2020 signing class

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 0 + 1? Send Email Cancel

The university football team added nine more players to their roster after the Feb. 5 National Signing Day period.

Of the nine players that signed, five were on the offensive side of the ball and four were on the defensive side. After signing 16 recruits in December, head coach Frank Scelfo focused on specific areas with the team’s final nine spots.

Scelfo described how he felt about the 2020 signing class as a whole and what areas the Lions honed in on.

“I think we addressed specific needs, especially in the secondary,” commented Scelfo. “We also addressed some skill positions from an athleticism and speed standpoint.”

Along with focusing on the defensive secondary, the third-year head coach described what areas were his main focus on the offensive side of the ball.

“We also addressed the tight end issue,” shared Scelfo.

Scelfo shared the team’s strategy for recruiting players and what the team is focusing on.

“We start our recruiting in southeast Louisiana and gradually work our way out,” said Scelfo. “We truly believe we can consistently win and compete for championships with players from this area. Of the 25 players we signed, 23 are from within five hours of our campus.”

After losing in the playoffs to the University of Montana, Scelfo shared how the Lions’ lack of speed and length needed a major upgrade over the off-season.

“We needed to increase our depth, length and speed,” commented Scelfo. “When we were in those two playoff games this past year, it was evident that we needed to make some strides from a physicality and athleticism standpoint. We believe we helped that issue in December, and these nine young men we added today all fit the mold of what we’re looking for.”

Scelfo explained how recruiting coordinator Ross Jenkins helped with the process.

“Ross was a major part of the recruiting process,” shared Scelfo. “He started everything and headed everything up, and he did a fantastic job.”

Even though Scelfo was confident with the class as a whole, he still remained optimistic about who will make an impact in the 2020 season.

“You never know who’s going to make a big splash,” shared Scelfo. “When we get the guys in during the summer, we are going to see who steps up and who shows out. We will have to evaluate who’s ready to step into their roles. We are very excited and hope that some of the players will make an impact in some sort of fashion.”

The university will start its 2020 regular season on the road against Tulane University on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Southeastern Louisiana Football – 2020 Signing Class

Zy Alexander – CB – 6-3 – 175 – Loreauville, La. – Loreauville HS

John Allen – OL – 6-1 – 320 – Jackson, Miss. – Copiah-Lincoln CC/Forest Hill HS

Kevin “KJ” Bickham – LB – 6-1 – 180 – Amite, La. – Amite HS

Tijuane Bolton – DE – 6-3 – 245 – New Augusta, Miss. – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Perry Central HS

Terrell Carter – WR – 6-2 – 195 – San Diego, Calif. – College of San Mateo/Madison HS

Cade Collier – TE – 6-6 – 245 – Mobile, Ala. – Baker HS

Raymond Cutler – DB – 5-11 – 180 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy

Blayne Delahoussaye – CB – 5-10 – 160 – New Iberia, La. – Westgate HS

Terry Delaney III – DL – 6-3 – 290 – Baton Rouge, La. – Tara HS

Noah Devlin – OL – 6-3 – 290 – New Orleans, La. – De La Salle HS

Ivan Drobocky – TE – 6-4 – 230 – Bowling Green, Ky. – IMG Academy

Tyreshon Freeman – DB – 6-1 – 180 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy

Jack Henderson – S – 6-3 – 205 – Mandeville, La. – Mandeville HS

Kamron Johnson – DL – 6-4 – 210 – Saraland, Ala. – Saraland HS

Cam Jones – WR – 6-2 -185 – Gonzales, La. – East Ascension HS

Jack Landry – PK – 5-9 – 160 – New Orleans, La. – Brother Martin HS

Jhy Orgeron – OL – 6-4 – 270 – Galliano, La. – South Lafourche HS

Eli Sawyer – QB – 6-2 – 220 – Vestavia Hills, Ala. – Vestavia Hills HS

Rodney Sopsher – DL – 6-1 – 275 – Amite, La. – Southwest Mississippi CC/Amite HS

TaQuan Thomas – S – 6-0 – 190 – New Orleans, La. – Kennedy HS

Javin Turner – OL – 6-2 – 285 – Patterson, La. – Patterson HS

Dominique Webster – WR/TE – 6-4 – 200 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy

Jacoby Wells – S – 6-1 – 200 – Harvey, La. – Helen Cox HS

Christian Westcott – QB – 6-0 – 220 – Mandeville, La. – Lakeshore HS

Edward Wilson – CB – 5-11 – 175 – Port Allen, La. – Port Allen HS