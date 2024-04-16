The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Lions roar to first-place finish at Koasati Pines Intercollegiate

Chase Gispert, Sports Editor April 16, 2024
SLU+freshman+Landen+East+surveys+the+green+at+the+Gulf+Coast+Intercollegiate+in+New+Orleans+during+the+Lions+first+tournament+of+the+spring+season.+%28Feb.+27%2C+2023%29
Haley Dupre
SLU freshman Landen East surveys the green at the Gulf Coast Intercollegiate in New Orleans during the Lions’ first tournament of the spring season. (Feb. 27, 2023)

SLU Men’s Golf struck gold last week, winning the Koasati Pines Intercollegiate hosted by Nicholls at the Koasati Pines Golf Club. 

Southeastern placed first out of 11 teams, including four Southland foes, and captured its first tournament win since claiming the Southland Conference Tournament in McKinney, Texas, on April 27, 2022. 

The Green and Gold shot (-18) as a team, three strokes better than second-place Stephen F. Austin (-15) and 10 strokes ahead of third-place Abilene Christian (-8).

UNO (+4) and HCU (+4) tied for fourth, while other SLC squads, Nicholls (+15) and Texas A&M-Commerce (+45), placed seventh and tenth, respectively. 

The victory marks the first of the Lawrence Allan era since the Scot took over for Jake Narro in the summer of 2022. Allan, a former multi-time All-SLC golfer for the Green and Gold (2012-16), now adds a first-place medal as a coach to his resume before the end of his second season at the helm.

“It’s a very special feeling to get my first win as a coach. The team was incredible and I am so proud of them. They deserved this win. It’s a week I will never forget, but all credit goes to the players,” Allan said.

On the course, sophomore Patrick Blaum led the way for the Lions, shooting (-6) over three rounds and tying for third place overall. Blaum’s impressive display left him only two strokes off joint individual leaders Jaxon Griffith (Stephen F. Austin) and Liam O’Rourke (Texas Southern), who both shot (-8).

Freshman Landen East finished in sixth at (-5), while fellow freshman Ethan Dial came in seventh (-4). 

Senior Grayson Glorioso and freshman Colby Sullivan rounded out the Lions, shooting (+2) each, good for a tie at 23rd overall. 

Junior Griffin Dorr competed as an individual for Southeastern and shot (+11). 

Overall, all five players SLU deployed in its lineup finished in the top 25 individually, including East, Dial and Sullivan, who are all freshmen. 

Blaum is an underclassman as a sophomore, leaving senior Glorioso as the Lions’ only upperclassman. 

Glorioso was recently named Southland Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for his stellar performances during March. 

“It is an honor to have received SLC Golfer of the Month. This proves to myself that my game is good enough to compete in college and hopefully beyond. I am hoping to keep this form going into next week’s conference tournament to help my team,” Glorioso said. 

The Metairie native produced back-to-back top-five finishes in the Colin Montgomerie Invitational and the Big Texan after missing the Lions’ spring opening tournament due to injury. 

“Grayson has been our leader this year on and off the golf course. This win would not have been possible without his guidance for the young players. He didn’t play at his best this tournament, but he showed up when it counted on the last day,” Allan said, reflecting on Glorioso’s impact.

The Green and Gold’s youthful and talented roster, led by veteran Glorioso, will look to spearhead their attack at the upcoming Southland Conference Championships in San Antonio from April 22-24. 

For more SLU golf coverage, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.

About the Contributors
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
Haley Dupre, Photography Editor
Haley Dupre' is a sports communication major from Donaldsonville. She joined our team in Oct. 2021 as a reporter. In addition to her contributions to Student Publications, Haley actively participates in managing SLU Track and Field's social media channels. With her passion for capturing photos, she aspires to build a career in sports photography.
