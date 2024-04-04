Lady Lions overcome rain delay to sweep Jackson State

The rainy weather didn’t stop the Lady Lions in their dominant sweep (8-1, 4-2) over Jackson State University (20-11) on Tuesday afternoon at North Oak Park.

With the two victories in the doubleheader, Southeastern improved to 30-7 (7-2 SLC) and secured its fifth 30-win season under Head Coach Rick Fremin.

The Lady Lions are riding a seven-game win streak and have won 12 out of their last 13 games.

Game One — Southeastern 8, Jackson State 1

In the opener, senior outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson started strong and homered down the left side of North Oak Park for a score. In the third inning, both teams traded runs as Southeastern clung onto a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, a heavy rain shower forced a 30-minute game delay; however, it seemed to only fuel the red-hot Lady Lions.

They poured in three runs in the fourth, powered by sophomore infielder Maria Detillier.

Prior to the stoppage, freshman infielder Chole Magee and Watson were loaded on second and first base. Once play resumed, Detillier homered up center field, and the trio enjoyed three straight scores for a commanding 5-1 lead.

SLU scored three more runs at the bottom of the sixth inning to put game one to bed.

Senior pitcher Ellie Dubois (10-3) continues to impress fans of the Green and Gold. She only allowed one run in five innings of work, while junior pitchers Allison Brunson and Chloe Bennet tossed scoreless innings in relief.

Game Two — Southeastern 4, Jackson State 2

Watson continued her fierce play into the nightcap. The Texas native reached on a fielding error by JSU’s shortstop and stole second base. Magee stepped up to bat, singled to third base and stole second while Watson ran to third.

Watson’s good fortune didn’t stop there; she ran home for the first run of game two when Detillier hit into double play.

SLU scored another run in the second inning, and then JSU returned with a vengeance. The Lady Tigers scored two runs at the top of the third inning to tie the game 2-2.

Southeastern responded accordingly with runs in the fourth and sixth innings, both scored by senior outfielder Audrey Greely.

The Lady Lions will travel west to resume Southland Conference play against the Texas A&M Corpus-Christi Islanders.

The three-game series starts with a doubleheader on Friday, April 5. Game one starts at noon, and game two begins at 2 p.m. The series concludes on Saturday, April 6, at noon.

Tune in on ESPN+ to watch the SLC rivals and visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Lady Lion softball.