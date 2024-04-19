Red-hot Lady Lions sweep Demons, capped off by Senior Day victory

SLU softball defeated Northwestern State 8-4 on Saturday (April 13) afternoon at North Oak Park to complete its series sweep over the Demons, claiming the coveted Cypress Series trophy.

Previously, Southeastern beat Northwestern State in Friday’s doubleheader 5-4 and 5-1.

The Green and Gold couldn’t have asked for a better start in game three against the visiting Demons.

Senior left fielder Ka’Lyn Watson kick-started Senior Day with a bang, blasting a lead-off solo shot over the left field wall to give SLU an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Freshman shortstop Chloe Magee walked before advancing to second on a wild pitch.

Senior catcher Bailey Krolczyk smacked a double to left center to score Magee, making it 2-0 in favor of the Lady Lions through one inning of play.

“When one person’s not hitting the person behind them will pick them up. Everyone loves each other on this team and we’re having the time of our lives right now, win or lose,” Krolczyk said.

The RBI was the reigning Southland Conference Player and Hitter of the Year’s 35th of the season.

Northwestern responded in the top of the second with two runs of their own.

Following two singles from Kennedy Reynolds and Sophia Livers, freshman shortstop Mia Liscano tattooed a double to right center.

Reynolds scored with ease as Livers raced from first to home sliding in safely to knot the game at two apiece.

Southeastern replied with another two runs in the bottom frame, as Magee’s two-out double scored Colleen Kullivan and Audrey Greely from second and first, relinquishing the Lady Lions’ two-run lead.

Both teams failed to threaten in the third and fourth innings with each failing to produce a single hit.

However, after a three up, three down half inning of work from SLU’s Cera Blanchard in the top of the fifth, the Lady Lions’ bats awoke from their two inning slumber.

Aided by two Demon errors and a pair of walks, Southeastern produced two timely hits coupled with three stolen bases to blow the game wide open.

Senior first baseman Lexi Johnson delivered an RBI single down the right field line while fellow senior pinch-hitter Sadie Hewitt smashed a double to left center, batting in a run herself.

Coach Fremin orchestrated controlled chaos on the base paths, manufacturing two additional runs via stolen bases that caused a costly throwing error from Northwestern State.

Before the Demons could blink, the Lady Lions had put up a four spot in the fifth, increasing their lead over their stunned opposition, 8-2.

Northwestern State showed fight during their last at-bat in the top of the seventh, scoring a pair of runs on Taylor Williams’ triple to left center, but the damage had already been done.

Southeastern completed an 8-4 victory, sweeping the Demons for the third consecutive season.

Senior pitcher Cera Blanchard (W, 15-2) picked up her conference-leading fifteenth win of the year.

The Metairie native allowed just two runs on three hits in 5.0 innings of work while striking out four Demon hitters.

SLU now holds an impressive 36-8 (13-2 SLC) on the year and has won all five of its Southland Conference series.

In fact, the Lady Lions have not lost an SLC series since April 30, 2022 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“Leadership, team chemistry and the overall cohesiveness of the group… This is the best team I’ve ever coached,” Fremin said fondly of his squad.

“A lot of them have been in the program now for a long time. They have each other’s backs and trust one another. With the game on the line I know they’re going to give max effort,” Fremin concluded.

The Green and Gold will look to continue their stellar season in Thibodaux against Nicholls (23-19, 10-5 SLC) as they embark on a two-day stay down the bayou.

Friday’s doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 19 while game three is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, at noon. Both of Friday’s contests can be viewed on ESPN+.

For all things Southeastern softball, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.