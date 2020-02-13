Lions defeat alumni 11-7 in annual scrimmage

Former university baseball players faced off against current baseball players at the annual Alumni Baseball Game.

On Feb. 8, the Lions baseball team hosted their annual alumni baseball game at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

With a final score of 11-7, the Lions bested the alumni for the second straight season.

Drew Avans, an alumnus of 2018, played for the alumni for a second year and shared what the experience is like coming back to his alma mater.

“It’s really cool to come back and be able to hang out with some of your best friends and play baseball while doing it,” explained Avans. “We don’t get to see each other as much anymore, and being able to get together on the diamond is pretty neat.”

The native of Alabaster, Ala. graduated with multiple Southland Conference awards and was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He predicted the Lions to have a successful 2020 season.

“From what I saw, I think the team is going to be very talented again this season,” shared Avans. “They’re a very athletic and dynamic baseball team. They can run fast and fly on the bases. I can’t wait to see how they do this season, and I can’t wait to see where they go.”

Along with seeing old coaches and teammates, Avans explained that one of his favorite things about the alumni baseball game is seeing what all the current players have to go through.

“It brings back some memories,” shared Avans. “Seeing what all the current players have to go through brings back what we had to do while I played here.”

Even though the alumni lost, Avans shared that he thought the team still looked good on the field.

“You know, some of us haven’t played in a while, but I think we still looked pretty good,” said Avans. “We had Justin Simanek start the game out for us pitching, and he helped us a lot. My favorite part was seeing Jameson Fisher hit a home run just like he used to back in the day.”

Avans shared how his performance was in his second game back as an alumnus.

“You know I didn’t do too hot,” expressed Avans. “I went 0-2 at the plate, but it still felt good to be out there getting some cuts in.”

The Lions will open up their 2020 regular season on the road against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.