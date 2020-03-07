Young artist opening exhibition brings hundreds of guests

Two art teachers of Tangipahoa Parish view a three dimensional sculpture at the annual Young Artist Exhibition. The artwork will be on display until March 27.

The Hammond Regional Arts Center experienced one of their most attended opening exhibitions as people gathered to see the work of local young artists.

As part of an annual tradition for National Youth Art Month, the HRAC opened the Young Artist Exhibition to the public on March 6 from 5-8 p.m. Friends, family and teachers accompanied the K-12 artists to view the variety of art while enjoying complimentary ice cream and beverages.

HRAC Media Coordinator Tara Bennett described the event’s progression throughout the evening.

“It’s going very well,” said Bennett. “We are having a wonderful attendance of all the parents and students and our wonderful, loyal members.”

Jordan Kenning, an art educator and board member for the HRAC, gave an opening speech to welcome the guests and honor the teachers and students who made the event possible.

“This is an exhibition that is opened up to the entire parish, both private and public schools,” began Kenning. “It’s aimed at showcasing the work that art educators are doing in the classroom and also little snippets of what’s going on inside the creative brains of our students.”’

The art teachers who helped curate and organize the exhibition were also acknowledged during the event.

Shayla Kelly, instructor of talented arts for Tangipahoa Parish, shared her favorite part of attending opening night after months of preparation.

“Coming in and seeing the kids with their parents seeing their work, knowing that we’ve been doing this all year long and now they can show them what they did,” said Kelly.

The exhibition showcased artwork from a variety of different mediums such as acrylic paintings, pencil sketches, pastels and sculptures.

One of the young artists, ninth grader Brookelynn Kincaid, explained the feeling of having her classroom sketches presented at the downtown arts center.

“I’m proud of it,” expressed Kincaid. “We were working on form and shading mostly. It’s just something that I did.”

The arts center will keep the Young Artist Exhibition open for the duration of National Youth Art Month until March 27. Entrance is free and open to the public during regular exhibition and gallery hours.