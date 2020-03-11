Organizational News: March 10, 2020 Issue

Recognized Greek and student organizations, as well as university departments and programs, may submit Organizational News by completing the form available at The Lion’s Roar Facebook page or The Lion’s Roar page on the university website. All submissions will be verified by The Lion’s Roar staff and may be edited for grammar, libel and space considerations. Submissions are due at 10 a.m. the Friday prior to publication.

Southeastern Christian Association – The Southeastern Christian Association invites you to join us for our weekly Bible Study on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Union Food Court. We’ll have large signs by our table in the food court to help everyone find us. Every Bible study is a group-led discussion centered around topics relevant to college life. We are nondenominational and welcome all Southeastern students seeking a Christian community on campus.

Office of Career Services – Biz-Connect is our annual, major-specific business career fair, featuring approximately 50 local and national employers seeking to fill available positions within their organization. Biz-Connect is an opportunity for you to establish your presence in the business world, network with potential future employers and learn more about the opportunities available within your specialized field. It will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in Garrett Hall.

Catholic Student Association – The Catholic Student Association is an official Southeastern student organization. Membership and participation is open to all students. Participation is a great way to meet students who share your faith-based values and to identify yourself as part of an organized Catholic presence on campus. CSA offers a variety of different activities from one meeting to the next, including prayer, praise and worship, scripture study, service and other fun activities. CSA nights are on Wednesdays during each semester from 7–8 p.m. at St. Albert Catholic Student Center. There is always free pizza and fellowship in conjunction with CSA nights.