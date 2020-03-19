University Health Center is open for students

The UHC remains open and encourages students to notify the front desk workers if they have flu-like symptoms so they can be treated more effectively.

Following the university’s decision to move all classes from face-to-face to online, the University Health Center remains open and available to students.

Andrea Peevy, director of the UHC, stated that students with health concerns can still utilize the resources available to them.

“The University Health Center is open at this time,” stated Peevy. “We do take walk-ins for upper respiratory symptoms. We ask that patients notify clinic front office staff if they have cough, fever, or body aches when entering the building. This is posted on the front door. If they have these symptoms we provide a mask and get them to an exam room as soon as possible. This is no different than during the flu season. We now have an additional screening tool to determine the patient’s risk for exposure to COVID-19. We post accurate information from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control on all our social media sites and our university site. We are not offering any new services. This is a fluid situation and the UHC in contact with LDH and following recommendations and best practice per the LDH and the CDC.”

The UHC remains open during its usual hours of operation.