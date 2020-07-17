University nursing programs rise in ranks

Connor Haag, a nursing major, practices a skill he and his classmates learned for a class led by Michelle Reed, an instructor of nursing. Two of university's online nursing programs,MS in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner and online Post Master’s Certificate - Family Nurse Practitioner, were recently ranked best in the nation by NPSchools.com.

NPSchools.com recently ranked two of the university’s online nursing programs as the top in the nation.

The platform provides ranked lists of online programs for prospective nurse practitioner students. The university’s online MS in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner and online Post Master’s Certificate – Family Nurse Practitioner were recognized.

Laurie Kinchen, graduate coordinator and assistant professor, listed the accessibility and responsiveness of faculty as one of the programs’ best qualities.

“Our faculty are available to meet with our students virtually or face to face, whichever best serves their needs.,” explained Kinchen.

Kinchen added that the faculty also strives to provide individual attention to each student and their unique needs.

“We understand that our students are working adults,” said Kinchen. “We strive to meet each individual need.”

Advertisement

Students network with professionals through the clinical rotations that help them with employment opportunities. These contacts can then assist them with future job acquisitions.

“Faculty have extended networking connections with NPs and alumni from various state and local practices,” said Kinchen. “They frequently receive NP job listings via these networks, which are then passed on to students.”

Kinchen emphasized that online programs provide a flexible alternative to traditional brick and mortar programs. Students can access content and participate in clinicals according to their personal and professional schedules.

“As a result of not being confined to attending classes at set times, many students successfully integrate and manage school along with jobs, family, personal commitments and other responsibilities,” explained Kinchen.

Karyn Moore, a graduate assistant, shared her experience as an employee of the department.

“Working in this department has been a great experience,” expressed O. Moore. “I love the work environment and staff. It is truly evident how important a student’s success is in the way they handle each student.”

She emphasized that each students’ needs are met through the department’s teamwork.

“We work as a team to help each student accomplish whatever they need,” said O. Moore. “During my time here, I have seen this department go above and beyond for students and future students.”