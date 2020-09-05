Finding+the+silver+lining+in+virtual+class

The only bad thing about online classes is the fact that, well, we are taking them because of a pandemic. Besides that, I could not be more grateful for them.

Forget about the fact that I do not have to worry about my arthritis flaring up while walking from my car to the Student Union. Or that if I’m home, I’m not tempted to look at my reflection and fix my hair every time I pass a window. Those are just the tips of the iceberg.

What about the fact that online classes allow me to roll out of bed a minute before my class starts? That’s absolutely golden, if you ask me. No driving around campus for half an hour looking for a parking spot, no commute, no road rage. Just me, my blankets and Google Meet.

A lot of my friends disagree with my love for hybrid classes. I get it. Some things you just cannot get at home that you can get on campus.

For example, I miss the loud groups of people that congregate outside the library while I’m on my fourth cup of coffee trying to study, and let’s not forget about that one kid who sits right behind me and talks during the whole lecture but is too quiet to be hushed by the professor. I miss him, too, really.

There is also a lack of structure about online school that is just beautiful to me. At home, there’s no need to worry about cramming a lunch break between your class that ends at 12:15 and your class that starts at 12:30. Your kitchen is only steps away, and if you live on campus, you could probably get away with eating your lunch while attending your virtual lecture. No stuffing Panda Express egg rolls down your throat because your biology teacher won’t let you eat them in class. Just you, your Panda Express and your 75 lunch dates.

There is a drawback of hybrid and online classes, though. They definitely require semi-decent time management skills and self-discipline. We, students, have to do our best to stay on top of due dates. Falling behind is hard to come back from, but at least the procrastinators are learning a lesson.

I do miss socializing, too. It is always nice to see people I know in hallways and at football games. That I can admit to. And for the athletes who don’t get to play this semester, my deepest sympathies.

Now that I think about it, sporting events, regular workout routines and lunch dates were highlights of my days on campus. What about the cute little farmers’ markets? Oh, and the religious protestors that would gather in front of Fayard every month or so?

What about the free food offered in the breezeway on special occasions? Homecoming Week will not be the same this semester, either.

You have to take the good with the bad, I guess. I can’t pretend that this whole hybrid-class-thing is absolutely fantastic. But if I can’t do that, you can’t pretend this whole hybrid-class-thing is absolutely horrible, either.

When you start to miss the way things used to be, remember this: hard times breed strength. This period is a time of growth for all of us. We are becoming more resilient, learning to appreciate things for what they are and growing closer together as humans.

After this is all over, we will be living like it’s our last day on earth, because then, we will remember that things can change at any second.

Anyways, when you start to miss how things used to be, just think about how when it rains, you can now lay in your warm bed and attend that class virtually instead of walking outside with your Nike’s sloshing around and your shorts soaking wet. I’m sure you’ll feel better.