Plaza at the Union Park honors Black Greek letter organizations

The NPHC’s Greek Plaza is located in the Student Union Park. It is meant to honor Black Greek letter organizations on campus.

Over the summer, the university began construction on a plaza in the Student Union Park that commemorates each of the Black Greek letter organizations with a plaque.

The plaza was built to honor the National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternity and sorority chapters on campus.

Richard Davis Jr., former Student Government Association President and University of Louisiana System Student Board member, started the project because he wanted NPHC’s historical legacy to be recognized with the construction of the plaza, according to a university press release.

“Beginning a couple of years ago when I was SGA Vice President and my predecessor Seth Leto was President, we were looking for a way to commemorate these organizations that have meant so much to so many students, including myself,” said Davis in the interview. “This seemed like something that would showcase the pride and fraternity that the Black Greek organizations stand for.”

The NPHC was founded in 1930 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. with the purpose to foster cooperative actions of its members in dealing with matters of mutual concern, according to the NPHC mission statement.

The council is made up of nine organizations, also known as the “Divine Nine.” With eight of those organizations operating on campus, members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council “work together by engaging in collective programming and ideas through a variety of functions and activities while working to have a powerful impact on their communities,” as stated on the university website.

University NPHC president Kaysha Joseph shared her sentiment.

“The members of the ‘Divine Nine’ are campus leaders, community leaders, entrepreneurs and activists,” said Joseph. “They work so hard to better, not only their own communities, but the world, through service.”

Joseph believes that members of the “Divine Nine” deserve to be recognized and feels as though this project is a big deal.

“The National Pan-Hellenic Council did not previously have a place on campus that was made in their honor or showed them recognition,” explained Joseph. “With that being said, we feel this project is a big deal, not only for us, but for all current Black Southeastern students and alumni.”

Marjorie Parker, director of student engagement, currently advises all fraternities and sororities on campus. She shared her thoughts on the construction of the plaza in the Student Union Park.

“I think this is a great opportunity for our NPHC students,” shared Parker.

Construction of the NPHC Greek Plaza has since been completed and is located outside of the War Memorial Student Union for passersby to view.