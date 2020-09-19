Maybe+fall+is+not+so+bad+after+all

I know there is the stereotype about fall being full of pumpkin spice lattes, “Halloweentown”-binging, cookie-baking and new outfits, and it is great. If that is what you like, keep it up. However, I’m not a fan of fall.

I was never one to partake in fall festivities outside of trick-or-treating and the occasional pumpkin patch trip. There is just nothing really special about fall. In fact, I have plenty of reasons to dislike it.

I’m not a coffee-drinker, so the seasonal fall menu at Starbucks does not do much for me. “Halloweentown” is a great series, but I do not particularly enjoy binge-watching it. I wear the same clothes all the time, so my wardrobe won’t be revamped with cozy reds, browns and oranges.

Not to mention the cinnamon candles every teacher in elementary school would burn around mid-September. After smelling them for 13 years, I can officially say the smell has been ruined for me.

Another more serious reason fall does not pass the vibe check for me is because my grandfather passed away last fall, and I’m not looking forward to passing the one-year mark of his absence.

My arthritis also gets more painful as temperatures drop, so the fact that fall is approaching frightens me a little.

I used to like fall. Now, I almost hate it. Flowers die, and it seems like a gloomy blanket gets draped over Louisiana in the beginning of October. Recently, one of my friends said fall was her favorite season and described her dream of strolling around New York as the leaves change colors with her soulmate, wearing matching turtlenecks and trench coats.

Spring is, for sure, my favorite season. I couldn’t totally get behind her opinion, but now that the leaves are changing colors and the air is getting crisper, I have become aware of some of the beautiful things about fall and started challenging myself – maybe fall isn’t that bad.

To start, fall marks a change in atmosphere. I like to take walks outside throughout the day to clear my head and practice mindfulness, and I have noticed a few things. In spring and summer, when leaves rustle, they produce a full, busy sound. When fall is approaching, though, and the leaves rustle, they sound a lot quieter, like a gentle whisper. It is quite soothing.

Another good thing I have noticed about this time of year is the blueness of the sky. I don’t know if the sky is actually getting more blue, but to me, it seems like it is. I like it.

The drop in Louisiana’s scorching temperatures around this time is definitely a plus. I like being able to go outside without feeling like someone left the gates of hell open. I also love to wear jeans, so the five-degree decrease in temperature serves as good enough validation for me to start wearing them.

Although flowers and leaves die as weather gets colder, the change from green to yellow, brown and orange is worth noting as something special.

I love going to the Renaissance Festival. COVID-19 may affect it, but it counts as another good thing about fall, regardless. And, since most of my friends live in different cities now, Thanksgiving break is definitely something I am looking forward to.

This time of year can really be hard for me. I hate to be negative, but it is not always easy to be positive. I’m human. I do know, though, that my perspective on life is much more important than the reality of my circumstances. In other words, trying to find silver linings is much better than sulking. As Charles Swindoll once said, “Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it.”

Maybe, as fall approaches and things change, I’ll make a trip to Goodwill to add some warmly-toned crochet sweaters to my wardrobe in an attempt to pick myself up. I may even try to binge-watch “Halloweentown” with my friends. Who knows, I might not hate it.

This season, I’m going to try harder to enjoy myself. If fall is hard for you too, I strongly encourage you to do the same.