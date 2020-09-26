Organizational News: Sept. 22, 2020 Issue

Recognized Greek and student organizations, as well as university departments and programs, may submit Organizational News by completing the form available at The Lion’s Roar Facebook page or The Lion’s Roar page on the university website. All submissions will be verified by The Lion’s Roar staff and may be edited for grammar, libel and space considerations. Submissions are due at 10 a.m. the Friday prior to publication.

Phi Kappa Phi – Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society is hosting the 19th Annual Homecoming Intramural Quiz Bowl Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6-9 p.m. via Google Meet Video conference. Teams of four compete together in a double-elimination tournament culminating in the top student vs. top faculty team for the Quiz Bowl Championship. Cash prizes are awarded to the top two student and faculty teams. For an application form, email Dr. Claire Procopio at [email protected] Only the first four student and faculty teams will be accepted, and forms are due by Oct. 5.

Catholic Student Association – Join us for our CSA Nights every Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. in the St. Albert Catholic Student Center. Due to current university restrictions, participation is limited to 25 people. A Google Sheets sign up can be found on our Facebook page (Catholic Student Association SELU)!.We also offer a virtual option via Zoom. Be sure to follow us on Instagram (@selucatholics) and email [email protected] if you wish to be added to our email list.