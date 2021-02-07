The times are catching up: Print journalism is dead

When was the last time you read through an actual newspaper?

Chances are, it has been quite a long time since you had ink smeared all over your fingers while not laughing at the cartoon section of your local newspaper.

Newspapers have been in steady decline since 2008, and with the ever-evolving world of media, print journalism is on its last leg. However, this is not the end for journalism, it is only the beginning of a new era.

According to the Pew Research Center, 86% of U.S. adults get their news from their smartphones, tablets or computers. This is followed by television at 68% and with print publications at the bottom at a staggering 32%.

More and more Americans are getting their news through electronic devices and two platforms are being used for news between two widely different audiences.

42% of Americans aged 18-29 are primarily getting their news from social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, and 33.4% of Americans 30 and older are getting their news from websites and apps of reputable news companies, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

From this data, it is safe to say that major newspapers like The New York Times are moving to an online format and making their money from online subscriptions and ad revenue.

But it is not just major news publications—our very own newspaper, The Lion’s Roar, is focusing on making content for their website and social media—not to mention funny TikToks—and ceasing production on their physical newspaper due to the pandemic.

What was once a profitable and practical way for Americans to get their news, newspapers have not stood the test of time, and like many old-fashioned mediums; are on their death’s bed.

The decline of print journalism deals a big blow to journalism as a whole but not all is lost. If the free press is to survive, then we must listen to the data and adapt with our ever-changing world so as to not fade away.