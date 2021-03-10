Last week in sports: March 3-9

Junior wide receiver CJ Turner lines up against a McNeese State University defensive back. The Lions will play their next home game on March 13 against Northwestern State University.

Southeastern started the month of March on the right foot after the football, women’s basketball and baseball teams all collected victories.

The Lions football team shifted back into the win column for the first time this season after knocking off McNeese State University 25-20.

Senior quarterback Cole Kelley threw for a total of 301 yards along with a touchdown against the Cowboys. Junior running back Morgan Ellison totaled 127 rushing yards on 15 carries and collected one touchdown. Senior Javon Conner led all receivers with five receptions for 104 yards. Mateo Rengifo made all four of his field goals to propel the Lions ahead of McNeese.

The women’s basketball team kept up the heat by defeating the University of New Orleans 75-48 on March 6 to finish the regular season with an 11-7 record.

Hailey Giaratano scored in double digits with 11 points against the Privateers. On March 13, the Lady Lions will play their Southland Conference playoff game as the number two seed, their highest seed in program history.

After dropping four games to the University of Arizona, the Lions baseball team picked up a win against Tulane University and swept Troy University in a three-game series over the weekend.

The Lions, currently sitting at 7-4 on the young season, will be at home next weekend to take on Sam Houston State University to start conference play in a four-game series.

Men’s basketball continued to struggle with two losses against the University of New Orleans and the University of Central Arkansas, closing the season with a 7-17 record.

The Lions limped their way into the Southland Conference Tournament by way of losses from Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M–Corpus Christi. The team will square off against McNeese State on March 9 in Katy, Texas. The last time the two faced off, McNeese defeated Southeastern 95-91 in Hammond.

The Lady Lions softball squad fell short over the weekend in the 2021 Auburn Invitational, falling to both Troy University and Auburn University twice. With the four losses, the Lady Lions fell to 8-10 on the season and will face off against Southern Miss on March 10 at North Oak Park.

Tennis dropped both matches during the week against Lamar and Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, ultimately falling to 3-7 on the season. Currently, the Lady Lions are on a three game skid and will look to bounce back on March 12 against Northwestern State University.

The women’s soccer squad wrapped up their week with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday. The Lady Lions will be back in action on March 12 at home against McNeese State and hope to improve to 3-2-1 on the season.

Women’s volleyball will be back in action on March 9 on the road against Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. The Lady Lions will have a busy week with four matches slated against Southland opponents from March 11-20.