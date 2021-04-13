Last Week in Sports: April 5-12

After losing two straight River Bell Rivalry games to the Colonels, the Lions football team hit the road to try and change their luck in the adjusted 2021 spring season. Last season’s matchup against the in-state rival saw a defeat in heartbreaking fashion due to a missed extra point late in the fourth quarter.

The Lions knocked off the Colonels 52-45 in a high-scoring shootout game that also saw the Lions’ defense get four interceptions. Senior quarterback Cole Kelley finished the game with 391 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown, strengthening the Arkansas transfer’s campaign for the Walter Payton Award, an award given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS.

Next up, the Lions will hit the road to Carbondale, Ill. to take on Southern Illinois University on April 17. The Lions will work to strengthen their playoff hopes as they will take on the Salukis in Saluki Stadium.

Along with the Lions football team knocking off Nicholls State, the baseball squad defeated Abilene Christian University at home over the weekend, splitting the four-game series with the Wildcats.

In the series finale on Sunday, the Lions pitched a combined shutout, beating the Wildcats 7-0. Sophomore utility player Tyler Finke and junior utility player Preston Faulkner both went deep in the series.

With a 20-12 record on the regular season, the Lions are sitting on top of the Southland Conference and will square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the road next weekend. As of April 12, the Lumberjacks are 12-14 and fifth in the Southland. The Lions will return home on May 7 against Nicholls State University.

On Monday, April 5, the Lady Lions Softball team knocked off Mississippi State University 6-4 in Starkville, picking up their 21st victory of the regular season. After beating the Bulldogs, the Lady Lions took their talents back home and defeated McNeese State twice in a three game series.

Senior pitcher Heather Zumo picked up her 13th win of the regular season on Friday as Southeastern knocked off McNeese 3-2.

Third baseman Lindsey Rizzo continued her 2021 campaign; the Watson native holds a current batting average of .379. Along with Rizzo lighting it up on the offensive side, freshman outfielder Audrey Greely still holds the batting average lead for the Lady Lions with a .418 average.

The Lady Lions soccer team wrapped up their 2021 spring season with a 4-0 victory at home against Nicholls State. The Lady Lions finished the regular season riding a three-game winning streak.

Jamie Raines, Makenzie Maher, Kathleen Myers and Mya Guillory all scored goals for Southeastern in the 4-0 shutout win. Next up for the Lady Lions will be a matchup against Northwestern State University on April 13 in Beaumont, Texas in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Christopher McBride, Lady Lions soccer head coach, also earned Southland Conference coach of the year honors for the 2021 season. Along with McBride earning awards, Dalton Fish, Megan Gordon, Emma Jones, Mya Guillory and Makenzie Maher also nabbed 2021 All-Southland Conference honors.

The Lady Lions beach volleyball squad will be back in action on April 13 in a rematch against the University of Southern Mississippi. As of April 12, the Lady Lions are 3-12 on the season.