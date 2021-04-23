Women+should+support+women+on+and+offline

Aug. 18, 1920 was an important day for women in America: it was when the 19th amendment was passed, aka when women got the right to vote.

The 1920s in general was an extremely transformative time in history for women as they often struggled with the request for the most basic rights.

Today, women still suffer unequal pay, misogynism and social favoritism/deference toward men. What makes everything worse is that, sometimes, there are women who are against women.

In 2013, the Girls Support Girls movement was formed by three Chicago women who hoped girls in developing countries, as well as their own children, would be “agents of change,” according to Girls Support Girls.

From then on, social media platforms continued to support this new idea of feminism.

People, usually men, view feminism as an attack on men. Feminism is many things, but I can tell you what it is not.

Feminism is not the favoritism of women. Feminism is not the elimination or extinction of men. Feminism is not about women taking over the world.

Feminism is about equality and a positive change. It is about giving all women a voice and a chance to succeed in the world like men do. It is about equal opportunity.

With that in mind, Girls Supporting Girls means that a woman will always have another woman’s back – whether it is in person or on social media. We are here to support each other, stand up for one another and be friendly.

Of course, there are exceptions for friendliness, like if you don’t get along with one person. However, women should always support other women.

This movement has been criticized, and it has been confused with the idea that women should tear down men to make women look better, which is not the case at all. It is about women being supportive and cordial, if not friendly, with each other.

With every positive change, there must be a negative one. That’s where the “Pick Me Girls” come in.

For those of you who are unaware of the term, “pick me girls” are females who change themselves in order to look good in the eyes of men.

For example, if a man were to say, “Oh, I hate girls who wear makeup.” The girl would comment online or make a post saying, “There are so many girls who wear makeup everywhere, and I just don’t get it! I never wear makeup. I don’t understand how girls have time to do all of that.”

It’s stupid, and it’s annoying.

If there were a “worst invention in the world” contest, a “pick me girl” would win by a landslide.

They’re like mosquitos in the summer.

The daily agenda of a “pick me girl” is tearing other women down to make themselves seem appealing, but it’s embarrassing for them.

Imagine caring so much about what a man thinks of you that you have to talk about another woman negatively.

While these creatures can exist in real life, they are mainly active on the Internet, sliming their snake-like bodies across the web, aching for another kill.

And no one likes them.

Female on female online crime is so confusing to me because how could you see a woman and try to compete with her as opposed to hyping her up?

Women are suffering enough with men constantly tearing down literally any of their hobbies, but to have a fellow woman do it?

It’s like someone falling off the Titanic and getting into one of the safety boats and then choosing to ignore a person in the water reaching out for help.

We are in the same situation. Why would they just leave them when they could help them out?

Why would you, as a woman, feel threatened by another woman when you could befriend her and continue to grow the girls supporting girls movement?

If a woman posts a selfie, why would you not comment and tell her how pretty she is? Pick me girls or bullies would post negative comments to try and tear her down.

That is silly, and to put it as nicely as possible, incredibly lame.

Men are cool and all, but it is pretty much never worth it to lose a perfectly good friendship over a temporary romance.

Women should support women. Full stop.