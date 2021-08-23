UL+System+to+require+COVID-19+vaccine+for+college+students

With the granting of full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and over by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Crain has confirmed COVID-19 is now on the schedule of required immunizations for college students in Louisiana.

In the student notice released on Aug. 23, Crain encouraged students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

According to Crain, the practical application will be no different than the process students underwent to comply with the university’s immunization policy upon initial enrollment.

“Students must provide documentation of immunization against COVID-19 prior to the next registration period. Alternatively, students may provide one of the following: 1) documentation from a physician of medical contraindication for the vaccine, or 2) a written dissent for taking the vaccine,” Crain stated.

The student notice has also stated that further instructions on how to provide documentation of compliance with the updated immunization requirement will be forthcoming shortly.

Currently, students who are vaccinated on campus are eligible for a $100 gift card through the Louisiana Department of Health, as well as other giveaways and drawings for scholarships and other prizes, including an iPad, MacBook Pro and Bose earbuds.

Additional information about the vaccine and how to get it can be found here.