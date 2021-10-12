Last week in sports: Oct. 4-11

Freshman forward Maycie Massingill scored the Lady Lions’ lone goal for the Oct. matchup against McNeese. The goal was Massingill’s first of her collegiate career. The match ended in a 1-1 tie after going into double overtime.

The Lions’ football team extended their win streak to three games Saturday with a 58-48 offensive shootout against Nicholls State University. Southeastern now stands at 4-1 on the season and holds a tie for first place in the Southland Conference with the University of the Incarnate Word.

Southeastern led throughout the majority of the game after giving up an opening drive touchdown to the Colonels of Nicholls State. A surging 24-point second quarter helped the Lions go into halftime with a 31-14 lead.

Despite being 4-1 the Lions’ defense continued to struggle, allowing Nicholls to have a 21-point third quarter, bringing them back into the ball game. Despite the comeback attempt by the Colonels, the Lions were able to stave off Nicholls and land the final blow with five minutes left in the fourth quarter by way of a 28-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Cole Kelley.

The Lafayette native totaled five passing touchdowns and added two via the ground game. Kelley’s efforts earned him the week 6 College Football Performance Award. As of Oct. 11 Kelley has thrown for 1,999 yards, 18 touchdowns and leads the Lions with seven rushing touchdowns on the season.

Up next for the Lions football team will be a homecoming battle against Houston Baptist University. The Huskies currently sit at 0-5 on the season and are fresh off of a 21-17 loss against Northwestern State University.

The Lions will look to improve to 5-1 against the Huskies on Oct. 16, with kickoff slated for 4 p.m.

Along with the football team the Southeastern Women’s Soccer team had two matchups over the past week against McNeese State and Northwestern State University.

The Lady Lions defensive bout ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday against the Cowgirls of McNeese. Maycie Massingill scored the only goal for Southeastern in the 27th minute of the match. The goal came via an assist from Shamoy Campbell.

On Sunday the Lady Lions wrapped up their weekend homestand with a 1-0 loss against Northwestern State University. Southeastern could only get off 3 shots to the Demons 9 in the Sunday afternoon loss.

The Lady Lions’ next match will be Sunday, Oct. 17 at home against Houston Baptist.

The men’s cross country squad finished third out of 23 teams at Saturday’s Watson Invitational in Clinton, Miss. while the women’s squad finished 11th. Zimbabwe native Bradley Makuvire was named NCAA Cross Country National Athlete of the Week for the Lions. He finished the 8k race this weekend with a time of 23:50.8, over a minute faster than the second-place runner.

“I honestly feel like crying, I’m so happy. It’s the biggest achievement of my life. It’s something I never thought could happen, to be National Athlete of the Week. But I’m thankful really thankful to Coach Clayton, Coach Damien and Coach Mistretta for pushing me to continue to work hard,” Makuvire said in a news release from Sports Information.

The women’s indoor volleyball team played two Southland matchups over the past week as well with a victory over McNeese and a loss against Houston Baptist.

In Thursday night’s victory over McNeese, the Lady Lions bested the Cowgirls 3-2 with Cicily Hidalgo leading the charge with 26 kills. The Lady Lions earned their third Southland victory of the season against an eight-win McNeese squad.

On Saturday the Lady Lions were handed their 12th loss of the season against Houston Baptist University in a 3-2 loss. Houston Baptist continued their impressive 2021 campaign earning their 13th victory of the season against the Lady Lions. With the loss, the Lady Lions fell to 4-12 on the regular season.

Up next for the Lady Lions will be a three-game road slate against Nicholls, the University of New Orleans and Jackson State University.