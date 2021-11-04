Spanish Club honors lives of loved ones for Dia de los Muertos

Spanish instructor Rosario Rodriguez de Hall gets her face painted outside of the Student Union in honor of Dia de los Muertos.

On Nov. 3, the Spanish Club hosted a celebration to pay homage to Dia de los Muertos.

Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday that takes place over the span of three days from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. This holiday is predominantly celebrated by Latin American communities in honor of their loved ones who have died.

Spanish instructor Rosario Rodriguez de Hall, Ph.D., said, “This is a time to remember those who have departed from us and to celebrate their lives.”

Although this event faced setbacks due to a location issue, the club still managed to enjoy their celebration.

“Things didn’t go as planned but we worked it out and we still got to celebrate,” said junior double major Kathery Esqueda.

The Spanish club celebrated by dressing up and painting each other’s faces to resemble sugar skulls. The night was filled with dancing, singing and games. Attendees laughed and smiled as they rejoiced and celebrated the festivities.

Open for all students to join, the club encourages students to learn about Latin American culture and celebrate events such as Dia de los Muertos.

Freshman psychology major Ansley Knight joined the Spanish Club as a way to understand and celebrate Latin American culture.

“I want to learn more about my friends’ Spanish culture and heritage and I want to spend more time with them,” she said.