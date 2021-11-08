Head to Head: Thanksgiving can be jolly too

According to a report by PRNewswire, 43% of Christmas consumers start decorating before the week of Thanksgiving.

For some reason, people seem to think it is unacceptable to decorate for Christmas prior to Thanksgiving.

The more I think about it, the more I wonder, “What is so bad about getting into the Christmas spirit a little early?” I haven’t heard anyone complain about stores putting out Halloween decorations in September. But Halloween is over now, and I don’t recall anyone celebrating Thanksgiving for the entire month of November.

I believe that Thanksgiving and Christmas can peacefully coexist during the month of November without disrespecting or disregarding the former. We can celebrate both holidays in one big, happy, jolly bundle.

You can set up all of your Christmas decorations and still put your all into Thanksgiving plans and meal-prepping. I still love seeing my family and eating amazing food each Thanksgiving.

Part of what makes Thanksgiving so special is how much love and effort is put into the preparation. Having Christmas decorations up doesn’t take away from any of that.

I would rather start decorating early than be in a weird Thanksgiving limbo throughout the month of November. If anything, all the extra joy and festivities make Thanksgiving that much happier.

For the past two years, I have been lucky enough to have two Thanksgiving celebrations on the same day – one with my grandparents and family as well as one with my boyfriend’s family. The amount of food and the deliciousness of it all is something I hold very dear to my heart.

On the other hand, some people may not have big Thanksgiving traditions like other families do. Christmas decorations, music and spirit may be the best way to get through the season. Or maybe decorating early is part of their family traditions.

Additionally, Christmas music and decorations combat seasonal sadness. This annual mood shift always comes around this time of the year due to the time change and less sunlight during the day.

For college students, this time of year also includes academic advising and looming final exams. Sparkling lights, cheesy Christmas movies and Mariah Carey music might be the dopamine booster that some people need, especially with everything we have been through in the last two years.

At the end of the day, several people wait for Thanksgiving to come around just because they can’t wait to start Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts. I feel like half the hype surrounding Thanksgiving is about Black Friday. Sometimes it’s like the food is the only thing that matters, but that’s not how I see it.

The temperature is finally starting to change down here in Louisiana. ‘Tis the season, and Thanksgiving is just another part of the most wonderful time of the year. Thanksgiving will get its credit and its worth whenever the fourth Thursday of November comes around, but one month of Christmas spirit is simply not enough.

Don’t be a Grinch or a Scrooge if you see houses decorated for Christmas before Thanksgiving. Instead, get into the holiday spirit and be grateful for the joy and beauty of it all.