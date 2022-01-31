Lions rally behind Clergeot in UIW win

Senior guard Keon Clergeot reaches for the ball during the Jan. 29 home game against University of Incarnate Word. Clergeot scored a career-high 29 points, helping the Lions to a 78-68 victory over the Cardinals.

In a rugged game, the Lions came out on top against the University of Incarnate Word, with a final score of 78-68.

The team created many opportunities to take the edge with a game plan of physicality against UIW in the University Center Saturday afternoon, outscoring the Cardinals in second-chance points, points off turnovers and fast-break points.

SLU had 23 fouls drawn, showing the team’s toughness when driving the net. This led to 24 of the Lions’ total points being scored from the free-throw line.

Head Coach David Kiefer said, “We rely heavily not only on the three-point shot but getting to the rim and getting to the free-throw line because we feel like we have five guys on the court that can dribble past and shoot and are tough to guard.”

The team’s leading scorer, senior guard Keon Clergeot, scored 29 points in 34 minutes for a career-high, with Clergeot making 72 percent of all shots taken after missing last Thursday’s game.

Regarding being back on the court, Clergeot said, “Very important to me, just come out here and play with your heart out, just come out here play out here like it’s your last.”

He emphasized that missing the last game prepared him mentally and physically, coming off a short break.

Senior forward Jalyn Hinton had an explosive start, scoring the game’s first seven points. This set a tone of control, as he scored in the paint, drew a foul, and slammed down a dunk all in the first minute and 45 seconds of the game. He wound up being perfect from the field, going 6-for-6 and hitting all seven of his free throws.

With another conference game win, this lifted the Lions to 3-2 in league play and 11-11 overall as the team plans to continue this physical domination to Thursday’s game against the McNeese State Cowboys in Lake Charles.