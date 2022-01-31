Williams, Carrier, Bell lead Lady Lions in win over Cardinals

Junior forward Natalie Kelly drives the ball down the court in Saturday night’s game against the University of Incarnate Word.

The Lady Lions basketball team had a dominating game over the University of Incarnate Word at the University Center on Saturday, as the match ended with SLU having a 27-point lead.

SLU’s control over the game started right as play began when (whoever) won the jump ball. The Lions won big with a final score of 76-49 over the Cardinals in a conference game matchup.

Defense being the focal point of the Lady Lions’ success, the team’s physicality led to 18 points scored due to fouls drawn and multiple 10-second violations caused SLU’s constant pressure, regardless of where the ball is on the court.

Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo said, “We did that tonight, those 10-second violations, those steals, they had 21 turnovers, that’s huge, any time we can force our opponents to 15 plus steals, that’s a win for us,” she said.

The team excelled at defending against UIW, but the team was also had a good night scoring. Caitlyn Williams and Morgan Carrier both had 16 points; Taylor Bell had 14. The Lady Lions’ offense paired well with 27 points off turnovers and 16 points from fast breaks.

Sophomore and on-court leader Hailey Gairatano described the importance of defense in their play scheme as, “Even if we are having an off night (on offense), if we defend, we are still going to win.” Gairatano had five key steals, backing her emphasis of how crucial defense is for the Lady Lions game plan.

Rebounding was another key to the game, with the Lady Lions outrebounding the Lady Cards 34-25. Williams came away with seven boards, leading the team. Bell had six.

The Lady Lions will push forward and prepare for their next game Thursday at McNeese, with the team sitting at 5-0 in conference play and looking to extend their five-game win streak.