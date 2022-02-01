Staying engaged on campus: DSA releases February events schedule

As students continue to adapt to a new semester, the Division of Student Affairs has made it part of their mission to help students receive a true college experience.

Many students do not want the social aspect of their college lives to be forgotten, so the university has aimed to make this semester memorable.

Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Eric Summers said a wide range of events are lined up for February.

“We would like February to be our official Winter Welcome. We have an entire host of events, everything from stalking awareness to free waffles in the union. We moved our Miss Southeastern pageant back to February, and we also have a Suit Up event for students who will be applying for jobs,” Summers said.

The university has remained optimistic regarding the prospect of student organizations having on-campus events this semester.

Summers said, “Students organizations will be able to do more themselves on campus because we will probably loosen some of the COVID restrictions when it’s safe to do so. Right now, we do have some limitations on extracurricular activities. We want to limit those as much as possible, but as we come out of this latest COVID surge, you will see more loosening as far as our guidelines.”

The VP also recommended ways for students to stay involved on campus even while restrictions are in place.

“Check social media. There is something going on almost every single day on campus. It’s a matter of finding something they enjoy to participate in. In athletics, our Lady Lions are doing well on the court. Go to a basketball game. Outside of that, we have intramural sports you can also get involved in. You can even create your own organization. There’s just so much to do,” Summers said.

With patience and perseverance, Summers said he believes a true college experience, as well as a fun semester, is still achievable for students.

“This semester will be just as great as any other semester. We will have a true college experience for our students. We just need to make sure we are doing it when it’s safe to do so. There will be the typical spring events. I can’t wait for the Strawberry Jubilee. Just be patient, and we’re going to give you the true college experience you’ve come to appreciate.”

Listed below are the following DSA events for February 2022:

Feb. 1-11 – Teacher Career Fair express resume reviews at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Career Services and virtual

Feb. 7 – NPHC Informational at 6 p.m. Virtual via Zoom

Feb. 8 – Check your email for The Lion’s Roar newsletter

Stalking Awareness table at 10 a.m. in Student Union

Stalking Awareness community forum 6 p.m. in the TEC Lecture Hall 1022

CAB After Dark (Karaoke and Waffles) at 7 p.m. in Student Union Ballroom

Feb. 9 – Healthy Relationships and Consent table with Valentine’s theme at 10am in Student Union

Intramurals push-up competition at 4 p.m. in the REC

Feb. 10 – Xpressions Cafe at 7 p.m. in front of Starbucks

Feb. 12-15 – National Association College Activities in Missouri

Feb. 14 – Healthy Relationships and Consent table with Valentine’s theme at 10am in Student Union

Disabilities through Disney Characters table 1pm in Student Union 1st floor

Intramural Softball play begins at 5:30pm for four weeks (on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays) at North Oak Park

Feb. 15 – Check your email for The Lion’s Roar newsletter

Disabilities through Disney Characters table noon in Student Union 1st floor

Get Engaged organization mixer/Bonfire at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Park

Feb. 16 – Coffee with a Cop at 7 a.m. in Garrett Hall Lobby

Intramural cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m. in the REC

Feb. 17 – 41st annual Miss Southeastern Pageant at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom

Feb. 18 – Teacher Career Fair at 8 a.m. in the Kiva

Safe Space at 9 a.m. in the Student Union 2207

In the Zone at 4:30 p.m. in the North TEC parking lot for Hammond Mardi Gras parade

Feb. 20 – JCPenney Suit Up at 4 p.m. at the Hammond location and virtually

Feb. 21 – CAB Boo Bash at 6 p.m. in the Student Union 2207

Feb. 22 – Check your email for The Lion’s Roar newsletter

Feb. 23 – Mardi Gras Health and Safety table at 10am in the Student Union

Intramural pull-up competition (“Pull-Up Your GPA”) at 4 p.m. in the REC

Feb. 24 – CAB Mardi Gras Field Day at 4:30 p.m. in Lee Field