Lady Lions win streak broken by Huskies

The Southeastern Lions’ eight-game win streak ended with a 51-40 loss against Houston Baptist University in the University Center Saturday, Feb. 12.

After being down 14 at halftime, the Lady Lions steadily rose to be down only by one at about a minute into the fourth quarter. The defense did well with 23 defensive rebounds and six steals, as well as the offense showing up in the second half by scoring 29 to the first half’s 11.

Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo said, “We, in a way, were complacent. We didn’t play consistent like we always do. We just have to play our type of basketball, on the offensive end and defensive end.”

Despite the outcome, forward Caitlyn Williams led the team with 13 rebounds, a block and a steal to help the defense versus an excellent three-point shooting Huskies. Haily Gairatano and Breonca Ducksworth led the offense with eight points each and Ducksworth with quick steals to rally the Lady Lions offense.

Williams said, “I am going to let from the things we put together and definitely finish with contact. My offense could’ve been better, so learning from that and making that adjustment for the next game to help the team in any way I can,” explaining that she plans to be more physical on offense to open scoring opportunities for SLU.

Guzzardo explained the positives of this loss and how it will improve their mindset for the ongoing season.

“We needed this. This is the reality check that you need in the middle of the season. Going perfect and undefeated in the conference is hard. But this will be a learning experience. I am happy it happened now instead of in the conference tournament or championship. We are going to use this as momentum, and we are going to push ahead,” Guzzardo said.

The Lady Lions look to recharge their star-studded offense and start another win streak with their next match on Thursday, Feb. 17. at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.