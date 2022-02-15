Southeastern lifts mask mandate

Southeastern announced that in accordance with updated University of Louisiana System guidance, the on-campus mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 16.

Months after Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate expired, Southeastern announced in an email to faculty and students its on-campus mask mandate has ended.

The suspension of the on-campus mask mandate will be effective Feb. 16.

In the email, decline in COVID-19 cases was cited as the reason behind the policy’s expiration.

“As a result of continuing declines in COVID-19 cases throughout most communities in Louisiana, and in keeping with the results of recent studies by the CDC, the University of Louisiana System has updated its COVID-19 Guidelines to reflect changes in campus mask requirements,” the email read.

Although masks will no longer be required indoors, all individuals are still encouraged to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. The university also warned that the mandate could be reinstated based on local conditions and case rates.