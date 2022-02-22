Lion track and field scores PB’s all around at LSU Twilight

Juniors Brigid and Bernadette Tournoux round the curve of the 800-meter race. The twins compete to improve their ranking going into Conference.

The SLU track team took a trip west for the annual LSU Twilight meet on Friday, Feb. 18, where 30 athletes competed in hopes of improving their time or markings in the ranking going into the conference meet.

Friday’s meet wrapped up the regular season in time for the Lions to compete at the Southland Conference Indoor Championships next weekend.

Head Coach Corey Mistretta said, “We did everything we wanted to accomplish today. Came here just trying to have some kids get one last opportunity to do something well and they all did. I think it was really good. Obviously, there’s always room for improvement and hopefully going into next week will be ready.”

Senior Kristian Jackson set a new personal best in the weight throw and a season-best in the shot put. For next weekend, Jackson is ranked third in the weights and second in the shot put.

Jackson said, “I felt great just going into the meet with a positive mindset and prepared myself mentally and physically to do my best. I think that I could’ve had more intensity today, but for my overall performance I felt pretty good about it.”

Another strong performance, freshman Katrine Fjerbaek Olsen jumping at her outdoor personal best in an indoor meet. Olsen is ranked fourth going into next weekend.

With the conference meet right around the corner, the team trains for their final week of practice in preparation for Sunday, Feb. 27 in Birmingham, Ala.

“We had a bunch of personal bests today and you can’t ask for much more than that. I feel prepared going to conference next week. I think we’re ready, but you know we have another week of practice and try to get ready fine-tuning. We’ll make it happen,” Mistretta concluded.