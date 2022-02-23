Seniors are seeking assistance with planning for the future

With the class of 2022 preparing for graduation, many have begun to plan for their futures in the workforce. For some, however, planning for a future career is not as easy as it seems. Luckily for these graduates, SLU’s Office of Career Services is available to help graduating seniors with planning struggles.

Career and job search consultants like Jenna Lostritto-Simmons work with seniors on a regular basis to help them with career planning.

“In terms of working with our seniors, I help them with either exploring careers that would be a good fit for them based on their major and classes they have taken, part-time jobs or positions on campus,” Lostritto-Simmons said.

Consultants will guide seniors on the type of careers that are out there, along with resume building and conducting mock interviews. Career Services also provides assistance for seniors going to graduate school by looking at different programs and deciding on the right choice.

Senior English language and literature major Ally Holloway acknowledged the challenging nature of entering the workplace but said she has chosen to pursue her path regardless.

“It is intimidating being in the arts, due to it being an unreliable market to be in, especially because most work I will be in theatre contract work until I get a long-term teaching position. I do want to do it, so I will go into the market to pursue it,” Holloway said.

Holloway is planning on pursuing a career in the performing industry and eventually earning a master’s degree to teach college theatre.

Employers will be expecting new workers to have a skill set that is necessary for thriving in a workplace environment.

“Some of the top skills that employers will be looking for across the board are communication, critical thinking and leadership. If seniors are able to show that on their resume and interview, it will be easier for them to snag those opportunities,” Lostritto-Simmons said.

Seniors are encouraged to show off the skills they have built through their classes or outside of the classroom in order to make an impression.

The Office of Career Services is also offering on-campus events, such as Biz and Tech Connect for business and technology majors. Biz-Connect is a business job fair on March 16 and will be held in Garrett Hall from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tech-Connect is a technology job fair on March 30 and will be held in the Computer Science and Technology Building from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This will provide business and technology students the opportunity to talk to employers in person and ask about potential careers and internships. Information about Biz-Connect and Tech-Connect can be found at these links.

Planning for an uncertain future can be challenging, but there are avenues that can lessen some of these fears and make the process easier.

“Don’t think that you have to have it all figured out at once. Graduating college doesn’t mean that you will immediately have a job unfortunately. Exploring where your passions are can provide you with a sense of direction,” Holloway said.

Additional information about Career Services can be found on the SLU website.