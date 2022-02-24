BSU remembers victims of police brutality through candlelight vigil

On Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. the Black Student Union held a “Say Their Names” Candlelight vigil for those who’ve lost their lives because of police brutality.

As a part of Black Student Week, members of BSU, the University Counseling Center, the University Police and students gathered in front of the Katrina and Rita Memorial fountain to honor the victims.

Chief Beckner, director of University Police showed his support by letting students know he is there for them.

Beckner said, “Our officers are firm believers that we’re going to protect everyone’s rights, we don’t see color and we don’t see gender, we just do our jobs. If you ever feel that you’re being treated unfairly please come to me, let’s have that talk.”

Junior KeRon Jackson expressed his cautiousness of being a black person in America. He spoke his thoughts of what it meant to be black living in America.

“Some classes I’m the only black person present, that’s what it’s like being black in America in 2022, 2021, 2019 and the list goes on. It means I’m careful in my conversations, I’m careful in my actions and I’m definitely careful in my reactions. It means that I don’t watch over my shoulder when I’m asleep, but even when I’m asleep I still fall victim to a bullet. Let that sink in for a moment,” Jackson said.

Jackson reminisced on seeing his father, brother, uncle and himself being put in handcuffs. He explained how education is an important key to removing these handcuffs.

“We have to take the handcuffs off of our black people, we don’t deserve it. We don’t deserve to die for our mistakes or someone else’s mistakes. Don’t let them lack, let them learn. Let them play sports, let them understand what it means to be legit. Let them learn that quick money is not good money. These are the lessons that we have to teach our Black men, our Black women and ourselves,” Jackson said.