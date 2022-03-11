Biz-Connect: Job networking for business majors

Business majors will have the chance to network with employers on campus to set up potential job opportunities.

Biz-Connect is an on-campus career fair for business majors to interact with 50 local and national employers to seek possible part-time and full-time employment and internships. Companies will be recruiting students for positions based on degree level and specific majors.

Employers can also set up a potential on-campus interview with students after Biz-Connect concludes.

The fair will be held on Wednesday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students are expected to have updated job resumes, professional attire and a quick “elevator pitch” for employers. No pre-scheduled appointments are required for the event.

Career Services will provide free assistance with resumes with Express Resume Reviews.

“Students can drop by our office for a quick review of their resume or they can download their resume on to Handshake,” said Assistant Director of Career Services Carmen Maillet.

These appointments will be five-to-ten-minute interviews with career counselors to help students clean up resumes before presenting them to employers. Appointments for Biz-Connect were Feb. 10-March 10, but students will be able to talk to counselors at Garrett Hall on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Career Services also provides additional help on their website concerning interview preparation and professional dressing. One resource that is recommended for both students and employers is Handshake.

Handshake is a platform where national and local employers post jobs and internships, along with details associated with that position. Students are given a free profile that they can access with the same information used for Moodle.

The previous Biz-Connect had to take place over Zoom due to the COVID restrictions limiting face-to-face contact.

COVID-19 has affected efforts for students to network with employers in person for the past two years, but students are now able to make those connections due to the lessened restrictions.

Breanna Dominguez said she believes that networking is one of the most important skills that a student should have.

“It helps with being more comfortable with talking to employers and to know what you’re looking for and what they can provide for you because they’re looking for someone and you’re looking for someone too,” Dominguez said. Additional information about Biz-Connect and Career Services can be found on the SLU website.