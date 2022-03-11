“Puffs” invites you to a magical night at the Columbia

The Puffs defending their magical school in battle on stage. “Puffs” will be running at the Columbia Theatre from March 11 to March 26.

Last night, the Columbia Theatre held an SLU student preview night for its latest show, “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”

The only requirement for students to attend was to bring their school ID when the doors opened at 6:30 p.m. “Puffs” is directed by James Winter and opens tonight with a sold out show.

Winter’s magical cast consists of a diverse age range, going from the youngest being eight, and the oldest being 22.

“Puffs” is a retelling of the story of Harry Potter, but through the eyes of three Puffs. In this production, the houses are separated into four categories: Puffs, Smarts, Braves and Snakes.

Each magical child is sorted into a house and it happens to be that the Puffs are known as the lame, defective house at this School of Magic and Magic.

However, three Puffs want to change that outlook and want to bring the Puff house honor and glory, despite Potter always having the spotlight. The three protagonists are Wayne, Oliver and Megan.

Wayne, the protagonist Puff, is played by sophomore theater design major Nico Acuri. There are many other familiar Southeastern student faces that can be seen throughout the show along with the assistant director who is senior English major, Ally Holloway.

This play has been in the works since December, and through the actors’ dedication, Winter has seen they are ready and eager to perform their magic-filled adventures in front of an audience.

“It’s a deceptively hard show. The demands on the cast, crew and design team are significant but all have risen to the challenge. From dialect work, to learning combat and improv skills, to integrating special effects, this cast has been through a theatrical bootcamp in their preparation for this production,” Winter said.

While opening weekend for “Puffs” has sold out from March 11-13, there are still two weekends available to go and check out the show:March 18-20 and March 25 and 26.

Gallery | 6 Photos Chloe Williams Sophomore communication major Lauren Price fighting off villains on the Columbia stage. "Puffs" will be opening starting March 11 at the Columbia at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://www.columbiatheatre.org/whats-on/2021-2022-puffs.