Lions take down top-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in historic win

On March 15, the Lions baseball team delivered a victory over the No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels, their third win over a ranked opponent this season.

The Lions quickly matched Ole Miss’ opening run, tying the game at one apiece after Tyler Finke’s second-inning home run.

By the seventh, the Lions led by 4-1. Preston Faulkner then blasted a solo shot over the left-field wall, increasing the Lion’s lead to 5-1.

One of the night’s lead offensive players was third baseman, Shea Thomas, accounting for three hits and two runs.

“We knew we were coming out tonight with the energy to win,” said Thomas.

Pitcher Andrew Landry was one of the matchup’s defensive stars tonight on the mound, managing two strikeouts on 0 hits and 0 runs.

“We battled every beat,” said Landry.

With Landry assisting with a clean-up of Ole Miss’ batters, freshman pitcher Adam Guth allowed only one run and three hits against 22 batters faced, earning his first win of the season.

Head coach Matt Riser said while more offensive consistency is needed, he is proud of his team.

“I think Sunday’s loss was a tough one. We wanted to get a sweeping win,” said Riser, “For us to be resilient enough and come out there and be consistent with our preparation for Ole Miss, I think that’s been the biggest thing.”

Riser said he hopes to keep their current momentum going into their next game.

The team’s next matchup will take place on March 18. in Birmingham, Ala. as they face off against Samford University.