SLU+softball+falls+to+LSU+in+Louisiana+matchup

On March 15, the Lady Lions softball team lost 2-11 to No. 21-ranked LSU.

First baseman Madisen Blackford, center fielder Cam Goodman, left fielder Aeriyl Mass and right fielder/designated player Madison Rayner all had a single hit for the Tuesday night game.

Rayner singled to the left and had two RBI, Mass advanced to second, and Goodman and third baseman Lindsey Rizzo scored a run each during an action-heavy fifth inning.

Blackford, Rayner and catcher Bailey Krolczyk were stranded on base, with Blackford being left on base twice.

Rizzo and Mass had a sharp eye against LSU pitcher Taylor Edwards and walked to first.

The Tigers held SLU to just two runs during the fifth inning, ending the game at the bottom of the fifth due to the eight-run rule.

The Lady Lions aim to make a comeback during their road trip, starting at their game against Colgate in Jacksonville, Ala., on Wednesday, March 16.