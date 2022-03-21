Tech-Connect+2022+scheduled+for+March+30

The Office of Career Services will be holding a technology-related job fair in front of the Computer Science and Technology Building.

Tech-Connect is an on-campus event for technology majors to interact with around 40 national and local employers seeking possible employment. Certain positions will be geared towards specific majors, so prior research is necessary. The fair will be held on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The purpose of the event is for students to have the chance to network with potential employers and to make connections. Manager of student employment and internship development Craig Marinello encouraged students to make the effort of meeting employers.

“Students often create a false idea of what networking will be like. The great thing about it is that the businesses want to talk to you, all you have to do is walk up to the table and talk to them,” Marinello said.

Students are expected to be well dressed, respectful and have job resumes on hand for employers to see. Career Services will be providing support with job resumes through Express Resume Reviews, which are five to 10-minute sessions. Resume reviews will be conducted at Career Services in the Student Union Annex.

Resume support will also be available at the College of Science and Technology on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students are encouraged to take advantage of these resources sooner than later.

“We are here to help. We are here to make you feel comfortable going into a career fair, preparing resumes and even providing help with clothing,” Marinello said.

Further information about Tech-Connect and Career Services can be found at the SLU website.