2022-2023 housing and roommate selection now open

Students walk to class outside of Ascension Hall. Housing and Roommate applications for the 2022-2023 School year are now available.

Students can now select their housing and roommate preferences for upcoming semesters. The housing portal, which launched during the 2021-2022 academic year, will remain open until April 29 for roommate selection.

When registering for housing, students must pay the $300 housing deposit or their application will not be submitted; submission in the portal is required to participate in the roommate selection process.

“I strongly encourage students to apply as soon as possible,” said Housing Director Chris Asprion.

Aside from roommate matching, the best time to apply for room selection varies. University Housing recommends returning housing students, including those participating in honors/LLC, apply by this Thursday.

The best window for new student room selection is May 24-26. For new honors/LLC students, it is May 23-26. Students participating in the honors program must ensure the honors housing profile has been added to their LEONet account if they plan on living in an honors dorm.

While students have the option to choose housing and roommate preferences, it is not guaranteed they will get their first choice. Once a student has selected their roommate preferences, they will be connected to students with similar answers.

Returning students cannot participate in the roommate selection with a new applicant using the housing portal. Also, returning students who want to switch roommates will have to email the housing office directly.

Students can email University Housing at [email protected] or visit the housing office in Pride Hall for assistance regarding the housing application and roommate selection.